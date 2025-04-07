Ijoba Lande's wife, Darasimi, may have moved on from all that happened in her marriage, but we all know the internet never forgets

Recall that Baba Tee confessed to playing the game of truth or dare with Lande's wife, which led to a bedroom activity

Following the brouhaha, Darasimi went online to drop a motivational speech, but netizens were not having it

Social media users were not expecting to see actor Ijoba Lande's wife, Darasimi, release a post on social media so early.

Recall that Lande's wife got humiliated online after her estranged husband granted a tell-it-all interview about their marital crisis.

Lande had publicly accused his wife of infidelity, adding that she had slept with his colleagues in the movie industry, including Babe Tee.

While Babe Tee previously denied his involvement in such, he later owned up to his mistakes and asked his junior colleague, Lande, for forgiveness. Darasimi also granted an interview with Biola Bayo, where she narrated her part of the ordeal.

In a new development, Lande's wife went online to share a post about bullies, motivating her fans not to fall for such.

Her post sparked reactions from internet trolls, who dragged her through filth over her past.

Darasimi's post read:

"Never be bullied into silence. Never allow yourself to be made a victim. Accept no one’s definition of your life, but define yourself.✌️✌️✌️🩷🩷."

See her post below:

Legit.ng reported that Senator Babafemi Ojudu waded into the trending issue of Ijoba Lande and his estranged wife, Darasimi.

In a social media post, Ojudu suggested that Baba Tee, Dara, and Ijoba Lande's manager Marygold, ridiculed the Yoruba culture.

Ojudu, a former special adviser to ex-President Muhammadu Buhari on political matters, shared screenshots related to the controversy on his known Facebook page on Tuesday, March 11, 2025.

Dara's post ignites mixed comments online

Read some reactions as compiled by Legit.ng below:

@omomajoralagbodubai said:

"My dear enjoy your life, most of them , them mama do pass you."

@wisdom____231 said:

"Public toilet 😂😂😂😂."

@esther_harry_ said:

"Please off your comment section next time so you can always post in peace ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

@mjm_luxury_wears said:

"Pls stop bullying her abeg ,everybody should rest abeg."

@iamoladola said:

"FORGIVENESS. My people , let’s take a step back and show some grace, forgive her. What’s done is done, and right now, what she needs most is support, not judgment. Her mental health matters, and the pressure is already a lot to bear. Nobody is perfect, we all have our own struggles and secrets, some even heavier than this. So please, let’s choose kindness over insults. Forgiveness goes a long way, and together, we can lift each other up instead of tearing each other down."

@oluwakemisola_ajoke said:

"Campaign after election."

@testedtrusted01 said:

"The minister of truth or dare done drop caption 🤣 😂😂."

@colnight said:

"You forget to add , boya won dey shey ti mi o mo and never collect doggy during truth or dare😂😂."

@nelly_pearl2530 said:

"So una dey expect make drink poison and die after the incident…The things some people are doing indoor worst pass watin she do,Na who dem catch be Thief. Dear Dara,Live well,Go out ,start over and enjoy life ❤️."

@30bgfiilyf said:

"Abeg you sef rest. Everyone has moved on but you’re now reminding us."

Throwback video of Lande and wife Dara trends

Legit.ng previously reported that Ijoba Lande's marital woes continued to trend online as more videos of him and his estranged wife hit social media.

A throwback video of Ijoba Lande and his estranged wife when the going was good resurfaced online.

In the viral clip, Ijoba Lande's wife stated that he was the only man who was sleeping with her as he repeatedly hailed his woman.

