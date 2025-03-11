Ijoba Lande's marital woes have continued to trend online as more videos of him and his estranged wife hit social media

A throwback video of Ijoba Lande and his estranged wife when the going was good recently resurfaced online

In the viral clip, Ijoba Lande's wife stated that he was the only man who was sleeping with her as he repeatedly hailed his woman

An old video of comedian and skit maker Ganiyu Morufu, better known as Ijoba Lande, with his wife, Dara, before their relationship crashed, has resurfaced online.

In the viral video, Ijoba Lande, who was behind the camera, was seen repeatedly hyping his wife as he proudly showed her off.

Fun video of Ijoba Lande and his wife resurfaces. Credit: ijobalande

The highlight of the video was the moment Ijoba Lande asked his wife if he was the only man sleeping with her.

In a response, the comedian's wife affirmed that he was the only man.

The video ended with Ijoba Lande and his wife comparing their looks as he told his wife she was fortunate to be with a man like him.

According to Ijoba Lande, many women wanted a celebrity like him as their man.

A sweet video of Ijoba Lande and his wife before their marriage crashed is trending. Credit: ijobalande.

The video, which was about the good times between Lande and his wife, resurfaced online after their marriage crashed.

Legit.ng recently reported that Lande claimed that he had eight videos of other men sleeping with his estranged wife, Dara, aside from actor Baba Tee.

The comedian, while speaking with media personality Daddy Freeze, admitted that it was so painful watching the men sleep with his wife.

“I have eight videos of other men sleeping with my wife aside from Baba Tee. It’s so painful," he said.

Meanwhile, Baba Tee confirmed having an affair with Ijoba Lande's wife. The actor, in his defence, claimed that he never knew Dara was married to Lande.

Watch the throwback video of Ijoba Lande and his wife below:

Reactions trail Ijoba Lande and wife's old video

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments that trailed the video.

TVNDEY said:

"Na why I no dey do “awwwn ” to any love post , make God no go barb me Lande style."

ADEMOLARAPHAEL3 wrote:

"Imagine as u dey hype ur wife another man dey pipe am."

0mobola0duntan said:

"The only question I want to ask Mr. Lande is: Where did he meet her? That’s a question no one is asking. Where you meet your spouse really matters."

FC_Gilmore commented:

"Make we no lie, ijoba Lande do pass himself. This babe too fine fah."

fobecyril said:

"When love still dey bros eye before baba tee scatter matter with style wey I no fit mention. If only we fit read kpekus like prepaid meter Lande for no even go their stall."

@StackedSam reacted:

"See as dem dey hail person wey dey collect on a quick level over truth or dare. Lande is the kinda man every runs girl pray to have as husband. A complete mumu man."

How Ijoba Lande reacted to Baba Tee's apology

In other news, Legit.ng reported that the comedian reacted after Baba Tee apologised for sleeping with his wife.

Ijoba Lande stated that he had more evidence that his ex-wife still slept with Baba Tee after their truth or dare game.

He disclosed that more men also slept with his wife, and he promised to mention names.

