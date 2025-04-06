Portable Blows Hot in Video, Sends Another Memo to Saheed Osupa After Fuji Musician Threatened Him
- Habeed Okikiola, aka Portable, is not keeping quiet about his issue with Fuji musician King Saheed Osupa
- Recall that the Zazu crooner trended for disrespecting Osupa in a video, but later issued an apology in another recording
- In a new video by the Zazu crooner, he reacted to a veteran Fuji musician and gave him terms and conditions
CHECK OUT: Why Wait for Opportunities to Come to You? Master Copywriting Today, So You Can Start Earning Tomorrow
While Portable might be a bit scared of what may come, he's making sure he stays on guard regarding his viral issue with King Saheed Osupa.
Recall that Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable, had earlier called the Fuji artist 'big for nothing' over an undisclosed dispute.
Fuji musician Akorede Babatunde Okunola Saheed did not like being disrespected by Zazu and sent him a clear message via a video.
On sighting the clip, Portable went online to slam Osupa, stating that no one is superior to the other. He maintained that they sing different genre's and both have fans and are now both on top and on the same level.
Zazu also mentioned that nothing must happen to him and that Osupa cannot kill him.
Watch the video here:
Portable's disses Olamide
Recall that Portable gave an insight into his issues with YBNL boss Olamide, a few weeks after calling him out.
During a recent interview, the Zazu crooner bragged about now being too big for Olamide to sign Portable’s statements in the video drew the attention of many. Nigerians after it went viral, and they dropped their hot takes.
Portable's comment about Saheed Osupa trends
Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:
@strangers_blogs said:
"Make baba finish show for alafin oyo,he Dey come for you😂😂."
@officialheartbreakid said:
"So na hip hop portable Dey sing??"
@ak.com_comedy_ said:
"Him go soon cry again 😂😂😂… him no Dey hard am rant, and he no still Dey hard am cry 😂."
@smartboi614 said:
"I wish I can read all this comment mk e realise say na werey in dea do."
"5ive will slap harder than Morayo": Drama as Egungun picks sides, roots for Davido's upcoming album
@kennymoore587 said:
"U go soon dey crying up and down now maybe you knw no who be osupa make him boys catch you lasan generally hospital go reject u 😂😂😂."
@s_dodoofficial said:
"I don't blame Portable but KSO's fans for not doing anything. This is disrespectful 😢."
@maquin_majorbenz said:
"Walahi I Dey happy as you dey give Osupa back to back, because I dey wait for the beating wey you go chop back & front too😂😂😂."
@aremo_hibee_dende said:
"Osupa own too much .. the guy don apologize what else again .. make e enter ground for u .. baba comot bodi jor."
@soyoufoundmanuel said:
"Wen hand reach am make person pls do video for us make we see cos dis guy go too cry 😂."
Osupa ignores management's plan for Portable
Legit.ng also reported that a video captured what Saheed Osupa sang for Portable while at an event recently.
Recall that the Zazu crooner had disrespected Osupa in a clip, but later issued an apology in another video.
Fans were excited and predicted Portable’s fate, while also calling for another artist to be dealt with by Osupa.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Eniola Lasaki (Entertainment Editor) Lasaki Fauziat Eniola is an Entertainment Editor at Legit.ng. She is a graduate of Horticulture, FUNAAB (2017). Eniola has over four years of professional experience in Entertainment/pop culture/music writing/reporting. Before Legit, she worked in reputable media houses such as TooXclusive Digital, GistReel, WetalkSound, and Kraks Media. She has also pursued Digital Marketing, Copywriting, and Corporate Communication courses. Email: eniola.lasaki@corp.legit.ng