A Nigerian content creator known as Zeez has slammed Ijoba Lande for exposing his wife's affairs in public

Recall that Ijoba Lande had granted an interview where he exposed the private affairs of his wife and their marriage in general

During a TikTok live video, a content creator, known as Zeez slammed Lande for hanging his dirty linen in the open

Ganiyu Kehinde Morufu, aka Ijoba Lande, was dumbfounded following Content Creator Zeez's comment about his marriage and drama wife his wife Darasimi.

In a video that has been making the sound online, Lande and Zeeze were having a conversation when the creator began to discuss Lande's marital situation.

Zeez blasts Ijoba Lande for going public with his wife's scandal. Credit: @_zeeez_1, @ijobalande1

He slammed Lande for going public with his wife's affairs. According to him, Lande should not have come public with his marital issues. He stated that he had no reason to air his wife's dirty linen in the open.

He asked that now that everyone is aware, what does he expect netizens to do, rather than condemn him to ridicule.

Zeez also advised Lande to take his kids for a DNA test, adding that his last child resembles Baba Tee, the man whom his wife cheated with.

The video did not show the part where Lande responded to the youngin, but from the look on his face, fans could tell that he felt embarrassed.

Watch the clip here:

Legit.ng had previously reported that Babe Tee explained angrily and said that there was no way he would have known that the lady in question was Lande’s wife.

Babe Tee denied having a bedroom relationship with her, and poked Ijoba Lande to provide evidence against him.

Conversely, a new development via a TikTok Live video has provided more information about the situation, as the movie star finally said that he had bedroom activities with Darasimi and not Lande’s wife.

Although Darasimi also came forward to share her story, she had a lsightly different version form that of Babe Tee's.

How fans reacted to Lande's chat with Zeez

Read some comments below:

@bt_exotic_world said:

"The guy Dey use pink lips? Abi he don do bbl for lips, I no just understand ."

@ajayimodupe79 said:

"You're using your life to do esin ni ta gbangba 😜."

@folu.kemiii_ said:

"Zeez o le kuure walai."

Content Creator Zeez's comments on Ijoba Lande's kids Credit: @ijobalande1

@adunnie_d said:

"This boy nah werey."

@ponmile041 said:

"Zeez no normal from the start 😂😂😂."

Baba Tee shares how he met Lande's wife

As per a previous report by Legit.ng, Nigerian actor and comedian Babatunde Bernard Tayo, aka Baba Tee, finally reacted to the allegation levelled against him by his junior colleague Ijoba Lande concerning his wife, Darasimi.

It will be recalled that Lande opened up about his marital struggles in a tell-it-all video via his official YouTube channel.

Speaking on the situation, Baba Tee asked Lande to share evidence with him and that he had no idea that the lady in question was his wife.

