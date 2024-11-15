Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the general overseer of the RCCG, has come under fire over his comment on the naira-to-dollar exchange rate

The RCCG Daddy GO had claimed that one dollar would have turned into N10,000 if not that he and some persons were praying against it

Some Nigerians have started reacting to the revelation of the cleric on social media; most of them are condemning his comment

Pastor Enoch Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) has continued to generate reactions from Nigerians following his comment on the country's naira-to-dollar exchange rate.

In a trending video, the cleric said the naira-to-dollar exchange rate would have been up to N10,000 if not for him and some persons entering into a prayer session for the country. According to Adeboye, it was the special prayer that kept the naira-to-dollar exchange rate at over N1,000.

How Nigerians react to Adeboye's video

Eniola Daniel, wonder why the prayer of the cleric could not bring the naira-to-dollar exchange rate below N1,700, which is the current rate of the Nigerian currency. He said:

"$1 is N1,700… Is that the good rate his prayers can make it be?"

Salako, in his reactions, said:

"I saw that headline; I didn't want to believe it - so I sought after a clip where he said so if he actually did. If we talk now, they'll say we're attacking the body of Christ.

"Adeboye really said that his prayer stopped the naira from rising to 10,000?"

Danny wrote:

"I’ve started asking my potential employees if they attend RCCG during Job interviews because there’s no way I can trust you to make good decisions if Adeboye is your pastor."

Ayemojubar wrote:

"Divine decree and intervention have "arrested the arrester," taming $1 from escalating to N10k, much like how Tinubu tamed the Atlantic Ocean in Lagos."

Bigwig Austin wrote:

"If Odumeje made this statement, I'll understand, but for Adeboye, it is unforgivable."

Source: Legit.ng