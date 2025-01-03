Portable has reacted to the prophecy that the General Overseer of Redeem Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye released this year

Controversial singer, Habeeb Olalomi Badmus, aka Portable has reacted to the prophecy released by the Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG.

Legit.ng had reported that the clergy had shared what God told him about 2025 during one of the church services. He said that 2025 will be an unforgettable year for many people.

Reacting to the prophecy in his Instagram story, the music star, who fought with his lover, sent the prophecy back to the clergy.

He called Adeboye's name and church and said that he lied about what God told him. Portable noted that God sent Adeboye last year, but he wasn't sure about this year.

Portable sends prophecy back to Adeboye

In the clip, Portable claimed that 2025 was a year of mercy for him and his household.

The Zazu crooner disclosed that he and his family will survive 2025, and the negative prophecy will not be fulfilled over them.

He added that the new year was on a Wednesday, which was usually called day of mercy by many people.

He mentioned that he and his family will have a good portion this year.

See the video here:

What fans said about Portable's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the video shared by Portable. Here are some of the comments below:

@genesis_fabric:

"God bless you my brother it will not hard for me and my family."

@kudirat433:

"This year will not be hard for me and my family."

@fadenisimi:

"Nice one."

@adeosunomotayoabosede:

"This year is good Year for me and my family."

@philip.dalhatu:

"Mockers will be louder and more aggressive but unfortunately, many of them will not survive this year"! This was what he said. May God have mercy on you."

@waleola57:

"Haaaaaaa!."Pastor Adeboye ...mu gbe leLenu e? Haa. You ought not to have mentioned his name.Well, let see."

@donp777:

"Some people will just come online and comment nonsense on people video.everyone believe in what dey believe on.stop commenting rubbish."

@jamiu.olayinka.5:

"You Sabi talk to anyone abi,I don't believe that you respect your dad because if did you will never insult the man that is even older than your papa."

@lateefademola114:

"E no go spoil for u aje fake prophecy everywhere dis year will not be add for me and ma family insha Allah."

Patrick Doyle throws shade at Portable

Legit.ng had reported that the media personality had taken a swipe at Portable over his fight with his lover, Queen Dami.

The two lovers had blasted each other on Instagram after Queen Dami went on TikTok live in the midnight.

In his post about the two, he shared a picture of Portable and called him and Queen Dami goats.

