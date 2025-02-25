Deeone has reacted to the video made by VDM about Nedu and the scholarship scandal trailing him

VDM had shared some voice notes and called out Tokindrumz, the company managing Nedu and the podcaster

In the clip shared by the comedian, he noted that what he did would pain VDM, but he does not want it to pain him

Reality show star, Aderombi Adedayo Martins, better known as Deeone has reacted after his arch-enemy, Martins Vincent Otse, aka Verydarkman made a video about Nedu.

Legit.ng had reported that VDM had shared some voice notes as evidence to nail Nedu in the scholarship scandal trailing him and his management company, Tokindrumz.

Deeone warns VDM over Nedu's new feat. Photo credit@verydarkblackman/@neduofficial/@comediandeeone

In the video shared by the former Big Brother Naija housemate, he first said that he was going to expose Nedu and showed a clip about the podcaster's new feat in South Africa.

According to Deeone, VDM would be pained by the video, and he affirmed that he does not want him to be afflicted by the recording.

Deeone claimed that the Ratels were the ones pushing VDM to do and say what he has been saying.

The funny man claimed that what VDM and the Ratels were doing was called blackmail, though the TikToker was a good person. He asked if social media was a courtroom.

Deeone speaks about Nedu

In the recording, Deeone bragged about Nedu, he disclosed that he has been in the media for over 20 years.

Deeone asks fans to pray for Nedu. Photo credit@verydarkblackman

The comedian asked why people wanted to bring Nedu down. He pointed out that Nedu was about to start another podcast for South Africa and Nigeria.

Sharing further, he noted that Nedu was going to get more sponsorship because South Africa has more money than Nigeria.

Comedian Deeone, also remarked that fans shouldn't play with the people that know their worth. He shared his excitement and happiness that the media personality was making progress.

Recall that Deeone had made a video about a week ago where he said that he was just trying to set up VDM.

See the video here:

Fans react to Deeone's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions fans to the video made by the comedian about Nedu and VDM. Here are some of the comments below:

@officialmenaman commented:

"You can always tell when a 45yrs old KID talks, Deeone thinks he has something going on, your life now depends on VDM, when VDM is done with you, Nigerians will be scared to ever work with you."

@chi_som_7 reacted:

"So you trying to sell the narrative that VDM is Gabriel is not you trying to bring him down.Think about it bro."

@olorigiftojo wrote:

"Deeworm Nedu don learn the hard way..he can never invite you to the broadcast."

@yehmo_guy said:

"Ratel na name of animal."

@pwettybeth stated:

"Nedu go press all their necks."

@ilexzanda said:

"I won't be surprised If all this was planned, from day 1. Dem just give Nedu free publicity, at no cost."

