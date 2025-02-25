VDM has reacted to the official statement released by Tokindrumz over an alleged mismanagement of funds for scholarship

The management company had reacted to the allegation of embezzlement, labelled against them by the activist

He dared Nedu to provide the evidence of payment he made to all influencers who were supposed to do videos

Social media influencer, Martins Vincent Otse, better known as Verydarkman, has reacted to the official statement released by Tokindrumz, the management company handling Chinedu Ani, also known as Nedu Wazobia.

Legit.ng had reported that Nedu had been dragged by VDM over N60million scholarship funds to encourage Nigerian students.

VDM sends message to Nedu over fraud allegation. Photo credit@verydarkblackmna/@neduofficial

Source: Instagram

In a video shared by the activist, he shared some voices made by Nedu where he said that some celebrities including Brother Shaggy and other influencers were to make shout bout about the program.

VDM dared Nedu to provide evidence that he gave each of the influencers he mentioned, N500k to make shout out about the scholarship scheme.

VDM accused Nedu of collecting N60million and pocketing it without fulfilling all the promises he made about the scholarship scheme.

The TikToker alleged that Nedu said he would start posting the video of the influencers, but he never did, but had collected money.

VDM continues dragging Nedu

In one of the voice notes, Nedu said that he does not want the program to take place in Nigeria again. VDM lashed out at Nedu for saying that he wanted the program to be taken to London and South Africa.

According to VDM, the scheme was to encourage Nigerian students, he asked why it should be taken to London or South Africa.

VDM drags Sarah

Calling out Sarah Williams, the Chief Operation Officer of Tokindrumz, he claimed that maybe she was the one who embezzlement the money paid for the project.

VDM said the sponsor pulled out because they had paid and were not getting any of the promises made to them.

Recall that VDM has been on Nedu's neck after comedian Deeone granted an interview on the Honest Bunch Podcast and spoke about the activist.

VDM calls out Tokindrums over scandal. Photo credit@verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

He shared some of the things the On Air Personality told him about some celebrities and his personal life.

What others said about Nedu

A few others have also spoken about Nedu and their experience on the Honest Bunch podcast in the past. Mr Nigeria, Ugo Nwokolo and actress Yvonne Jegede shared what they passed through in the hands of the OAP.

See the video here:

Speed Darlington speaks about Nedu

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Speed Darlington had joined some other Nigerians, who had appeared on the Honest Bunch podcast to share what Nedu Wazobia, the media personality, allegedly told them.

In a video shared by Darlington, he claimed that Nedu exposed the private activities of some singers but did not mention any names of his colleagues.

Darlington also shared what he planned to do about his martial life after listening to Nedu. Fans reacted to what Darlington said as they shared their take on Nedu and the way he talks about other people.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng