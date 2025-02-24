Speed Darlington has shared a secret that Nedu Wazobia FM allegedly told him about some artists in Nigeria

In the video, he claimed that Nedu exposed the bedroom activists of some singers, but he didn't call any name

Fans reacted to what Darlington said as they shared their take about Nedu and the way he talks

Controversial singer, Speed Darlington Okoye, better known as Speed Darlington, has made a video to share the conversation he allegedly had with Chinedu Ani Emmanuel, aka Nedu.

In the recording, he claimed that Nedu told him many artists in the Nigeria music industry are gays.

Speed Darlington shares marriage plan with fans. Photo credit@nedu.official/@speeddarlingtv

Source: Instagram

Stating further, Darlington said he does not want to call names, but he believed what Nedu told him about the singers.

Speed Darlington shares plans

In the recording, Speed Darlington also shared his marital plan with his fans.

He asserted that everywhere was polluted, so he was planing to go to the village to get a pure lady to marry.

The 'Owa' crooner added that he would be sleeping with the lady he was bringing from the village from morning till night until he was tired.

Recall that Speed Darlington is not the first person to speak about his conversation with Nedu.

Speed Darlington speaks about village ladies. Photo credit@nedu.official

Source: Instagram

A few others, including Yvonne Jegede, and Mr Nigeria shared what transpired between them and Nedu on the Honest Bunch podcast after granting the podcaster interviews.

Verydarkman on the other hand shared some personal conversation he had with Nedu which led to controversies online.

Fans blast Nedu

A few fans of the singer were not happy with Nedu for not being able to keep quiet.

They called him unwise to have opened up to Speed Darlington on such a sensitive issue.

See the video here:

Reactions trail Speed Darlington's video

Here are some comments from fans about Darlington's video below:

@lilisanity wrote:

"Nedu go dey weewee for his boxers while watching this video."

@suspect__2theworld reacted:

"Nedu life don finish like this."

@otubaba7 said:

"Husband material make I call names?"

@riccdotcom stated:

"Many men for music shaking right now."

@official_iykemore commented:

"Edu talk this Edu talk that, that means he speak too much omg,man way open mouth like aßhow toto chai edu."

@daemperor__ argued:

"For Nedu to get mind tell akpi secret he really no wise."

@taritatosky wrote:

"Interesting revelation from Speed Darlington. He's choosing to keep certain information private, but his statement has definitely sparked a lot of curiosity."

@djreeves_uk8701 commented:

"That’s what you get from a falling Goliath when his dreams couldn’t come true. Cho cho cho."

Fans raise alarm over Speed Darlington

Legit.ng had reported that a fan had shared his fear about Speed Darlington, a few days after he regained his freedom from police custody

In the video, the man said that Darlington had not made any video on social media since he got bailed for defamation.

The man called on his fans to check up on him to ensure he was still in his right frame of mind.

