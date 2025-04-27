Singer Skales has shared a fun video of himself with Barcelona stars Lamine Yamal and Alejandro Balde in Spain

Skales also got an opportunity to perform at Barcelona's celebration party after the Catalans won against Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey

Popular Nigerian celebrities in the entertainment industry, as well as fans, have flooded Skales' comment section to celebrate his feat

Nigerian Afrobeats star Raoul John Njeng-Njeng, widely known as Skales, has attained a new feat following his live performance at Spanish football club Barcelona's celebration party after their win against Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey final.

Skales' whose song 'Shake Body' has been trending after Spanish internationals Lamine Yamal, Nico Williams and Samu Omorodion celebrating their win over the Netherlands with a lively dance to it, also met with some Barcelona stars.

Nigerian Singer Skales links up with Barcelona stars Lamine Yamal, Alejandro Balde. Credit: skales/fcbarcelona

Source: Instagram

The Nigerian star shared a clip of himself with Yamal and Alejandro Balde before going on to perform the song at Barcelona's celebration party.

Sharing the exciting video, Skales wrote in a caption,

"FORÇA BARÇA !!! Felicidades Barcelona!! @lamineyamal @alejandrobalde It was an honor to meet you all and perform at your Celebration party 🎉. Well done boys."

Skales shares fun video with Lamine Yamal, Alejandro Balde in Spain. Credit: skales

Source: Instagram

Shake Body is a song off Skales's Man of the Year album, released in 2015.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Jules Kounde scored a long-range winner as Barcelona defeated Real Madrid 3-2 in the Copa del Rey final in Seville.

Lamine Yamal also put up an impressive display, rolling the ball to Pedri at the edge of the area to give Barcelona the lead.

The video Skales shared as he performs Shake Body at Barcelona's celebration party below:

Reactions as Skales performs at Barcelona's party

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions as many Nigerians, including celebrities, commended Skales. Read the comments below:

mcrajiofficial said:

"Not every artist can get here man , I’m proud of you and I will always be proud of you. God is working."

ubifranklinofficial wrote:

"How to carry your career on your head knowing no one is coming to save you. Brilliant moves brother."

iamfeezyana reacted:

"You’re the perfect example of “ God is not done with you “ ! Happy for you bro."

chuks_ea said:

"Barcelona might as well adopt this song as their official celebration anthem. For this reason , Barcelona will also win the league just so they use your music to c.elebrate. I’m super happy for you bro."

kennygram_1 reacted:

"Am so genuinely happy for this man, everybody was talking shxt about him weeks ago now they all like him again."

crownprinceofbeninkingdom said:

"We are proud of you."

iam_lenzi said:

"God is never & can never be late."

bobby_exchange01 said:

"Go do remix for that song with a top Spanish singer Yamine is ready to help u promote. Milk this opportunity."

What Skales said about Nigerian pastors

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the singer criticised Nigerian pastors' way of delivering sermons.

Skales expressed frustration over how many pastors prioritised preaching about "money-doubling" schemes instead of teaching the gospel.

According to him, these religious leaders were more focused on brainwashing their congregations for financial gain rather than providing spiritual guidance.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng