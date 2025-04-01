A new video of Chioma Good Hair and her bestie Priscy Ojo has ignited reactions on social media

The video showed Chioma, Priscilla Ojo and her husband Juma Jux going out to have fun as he is still in Lagos

However, something about the clip seemed to unsettle fans as it sparked online concern about Chioma's presence

Chioma Good Hair has never hidden her love for the Ojo's - both mother and child. The hair entrepreneur was also there when Priscilla Ojo's love story with her husband started.

As the newly-weds brace up for their Nigerian wedding, Juma Jux, the Tanzanian music star has been around for a while, and has been enjoying Lagos.

A new video of the couple stepping out with Chioma Good Hair did not sit well with fans online. Chioma wore a skimpy dressed that exposed some parts of her chest area.

Many has opined that the hair seller should give the couple some space to enjoy time alone, rather than always being in their company.

Recall that Priscilla Ojo's husband Juma Jux started a conversation on social media following a post he made.

The Tanzanian music star took to Snapchat to share a message that a Nigerian lady had sent to him.

Juma Jux's post triggered some netizens, as many slammed the lady for sending such to him, claiming she was up to no good.

Fans react as Chioma steps out with Priscy Ojo, Juma

Read some reactions below:

@james1212545 said:

"I like chioma,but make she try give dem small space."

@that_igboticgirl said:

"Chioma should give this people space as am adult that she is... too much of everything is not really nice."

@udemuann said:

"Where is Queen Mother? I no understand this one because she’s supposed to be her mother’s friend not the little girl. All these women should learn to respect their ago abeg."

@ritajohnson___ said:

"Is giving…..Abeg o make una add me for the enjoyment. Make una Rest jare! Beside na she and priscy follow when priscy meet the guy for the first time."

@orekelewa_nafisat said:

"I pray make Dey no collect d guy frm pricy bf her eyes Open."

@uzzyreads said:

"It’s giving follow follow!"

@i_amogey said:

"I don’t understand always around Pricilla, as mates Abi as siblings cos I don’t."

@geraldineodey17 said:

"Chioma na you and Iyabo be age mate leave Priscilla."

@the_poshlady said:

"This Chioma has been all over the new couple. I just hope we won't hear the has knacked Juma cos e no dey hard these ladies to do."

Juma Jux pens sweet words on wife's birthday

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Juma Jux shared a post to mark his wife's birthday in grand style and fans could keep calm about it.

In the post, he also shared a video of one of their romantic outings and stated how he feels about her.

He called her beautiful and stated that she made his life meaningful after meeting and getting married to her.

