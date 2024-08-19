Nigerian singer Davido's cousin, Folashade Adeleke, trended online with her recent confession about her family

This followed after the Afrobeats superstar's father donated generously to a church in honour of his late mother

The beauty influencer, sharing a moment from the occasion, revealed how much being an Adeleke meant to her

Nigerian singer Davido's cousin, Folashade Adeleke, has shared her desire to come back in another life as an Adeleke.

This comes after Davido's dad, Adedeji Adeleke, donated a whopping N1 billion to a church in honour of his late mother.

Davido's cousin Folashade shared her wish for her extended family. Credit: @folazfab

Folashade shared a picture from the church event and remarked that in her next life, she would choose to come back as an Adeleke.

"If I die & come back, Lord, I still want to be an Adeleke! I love my family."

Davido's cousin spurs reactions below:

justtimi_____:

"We go reshuffle o, we no go gree."

meliblackme:

"Of course why u no go love your family, no be channel bag you take snap, Jokes apart,the Adeleke's look very happy."

ayojahofficial:

"Our papa no get, but we go still stick to our family and I'm out here hustling with my bro's to provide a better life for our generation to come!"

princechike12:

"It seems the adelekes seems to be among the happiest billionaire family in Nigeria."

main_teee:

"You won’t be grateful keh? My dear, who know like better thing?"

rahdamson_website_developer:

"People who come from a good family can totally relate. Not even about money for some people, their family just good!!!"

jane_kreative:

"The next life Adeleke family go be like a whole state ohh because we plenty my sister."

benicus_baddie:

"No be you go tell God where to put you oh. You don enjoy make another person too enjoy lol."

Davido drops update on dad's N1bn donation

Nigerian singer Davido Adeleke has revealed an interesting aspect of his dad, Adedeji Adeleke's generosity.

Popular social media blogger Tunde Ednut shared a video from the church event, expressing gratitude to the business mogul for his generous contribution.

Reacting to the post, the Afrobeats star disclosed that church and education were the two ways to get his dad to donate money.

