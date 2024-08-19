Davido’s Cousin Folashade Speaks on Being an Adeleke in Another Life, Fans React: “We Go Reshuffle”
- Nigerian singer Davido's cousin, Folashade Adeleke, trended online with her recent confession about her family
- This followed after the Afrobeats superstar's father donated generously to a church in honour of his late mother
- The beauty influencer, sharing a moment from the occasion, revealed how much being an Adeleke meant to her
Nigerian singer Davido's cousin, Folashade Adeleke, has shared her desire to come back in another life as an Adeleke.
This comes after Davido's dad, Adedeji Adeleke, donated a whopping N1 billion to a church in honour of his late mother.
Folashade shared a picture from the church event and remarked that in her next life, she would choose to come back as an Adeleke.
"If I die & come back, Lord, I still want to be an Adeleke! I love my family."
justtimi_____:
"We go reshuffle o, we no go gree."
koko.spice_:
"The Okoyes go think say na letterhead."
meliblackme:
"Of course why u no go love your family, no be channel bag you take snap, Jokes apart,the Adeleke's look very happy."
ayojahofficial:
"Our papa no get, but we go still stick to our family and I'm out here hustling with my bro's to provide a better life for our generation to come!"
princechike12:
"It seems the adelekes seems to be among the happiest billionaire family in Nigeria."
main_teee:
"You won’t be grateful keh? My dear, who know like better thing?"
rahdamson_website_developer:
"People who come from a good family can totally relate. Not even about money for some people, their family just good!!!"
jane_kreative:
"The next life Adeleke family go be like a whole state ohh because we plenty my sister."
benicus_baddie:
"No be you go tell God where to put you oh. You don enjoy make another person too enjoy lol."
Davido drops update on dad's N1bn donation
Nigerian singer Davido Adeleke has revealed an interesting aspect of his dad, Adedeji Adeleke's generosity.
Popular social media blogger Tunde Ednut shared a video from the church event, expressing gratitude to the business mogul for his generous contribution.
Reacting to the post, the Afrobeats star disclosed that church and education were the two ways to get his dad to donate money.
Chinasa Afigbo (Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue courses in writing & media communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.