Nigerian singer Davido has drawn the attention of netizens over after a video of him at a Neo Black Movement gathering went viral

In the video, Davido was spotted alongside Cubana Chiefpriest and some other celebs at the meeting

The viral clip caused a stir on social media, with some netizens wondering about Davido’s involvement with the Black Axe crew

Nigerian singer David Adeleke aka Davido, was recently spotted at a Neo Black Movement gathering to the surprise of many.

The Neo Black Movement, which is popularly known as the Black Axe confraternity, is reportedly a male brotherhood group that focuses on intellectual radicalism and the pursuit of Pan-African struggles.

However, over the years, the Black Axe confraternity has raised questions in the minds of people and Davido’s presence at one of their gatherings drew the attention of many Nigerians.

Nigerians react as Davido is spotted at NBM meeting in viral video. Photos: @davido, @cubana_chiefpriest

Source: Instagram

In a video which was posted on Instagram by Davido’s close associate, Pascal Okechukwu aka Cubana Chiefpriest, the 30BG boss was seen standing beside someone who appeared to be the boss of the meeting as they gathered for a group photo.

Also in the snap was rapper Zlatan Ibile, Don Jazzy’s brothers, DPrince and General Jay Mavin. After they posed for the picture, Davido shook hands with the boss in a unique way while people in the background also crossed their arms in the air.

Cubana Chiefpriest accompanied the video with a caption explaining what kind of gathering it was. He wrote:

“Worldwide #NBMAfrica”

See the video below:

Reactions as Davido attends Neo Black Movement meeting

The video of Davido at the Neo Black Movement gathering quickly made the rounds on social media and it piqued the interest of many Nigerians. While some of them commented with caution, others expressed themselves:

Nigerians react to video of Davido at NBM meeting. Photo: @davido

Source: Instagram

Bebeto_cityrock said:

“I see men I get joy🖤💪🏿.”

Sauceprince1 said:

“CP, is that friend your mom and dad warned you about in High-school. Coming from the place of love, to be very wary about and I’m not even KIDDING. Nice gathering regardless, na Men dey run am.”

Floating_designer wrote:

“Zlatan not really comfortable.”

Pepps_lashed said:

“Una don Dey promote cultism too?😒”

Prolific_zeus said:

“Nah why every artiste dey believe say if him no join him no fit blow.”

Bigboy_toolz wrote:

“Full House…🖤.”

Obinna_77 said:

“Ah Abeg oooo I no dey put mouth for all those ones wey dey carry hand up.”

Adejorooluwatolu said:

“Cultism is a blood covenant. ......Do not be equally yoked with sinners. Collective punishment dey o??”

Kingadehun wrote:

“A REMINDER THAT BURNA AND DAVID ARE IN THE SAME GANG YET NO FRIENDSHIP, WAKES YOU UP.”

Davishotiish said:

“Imagine promoting being a cultist to your millions of followers.”

Iizzyyprince wrote:

“No put body sha.”

M_nsurr said:

“Una dy muzz me for this naija aje! See public figure publicly promoting cultism! God forbid this davido. Na why I no ft rate you with wizkid!!”

ysl_ambitious26:

“Na men oo, No put body.”

Davido's strange handshake sparks cultism claims

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Davido sparked cultism rumours after a video of his mode of greeting with another man went viral.

In a video that was posted on Instagram by @iamdreofficial and spotted by Legit.ng, Davido was seen hitting hands with a supposed friend before they both crossed thumbs with each other while shaking hands.

Shortly after the video of Davido’s unique handshake went viral, the music star’s logistics manager, Isreal DMW, was spotted sharing his thoughts in a comment section.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng