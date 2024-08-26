Nigerian singer Davido’s wife Chioma and his cousin Folasade Adeleke melted the hearts of many

A video recently went round showing the twin mum and her sister-in-law donning a twin outfit as they prepared to step out

Chioma and Folasade did a quick outfit for their fans and followers as they dished their lovely takes about the young women

Nigerian singer David Adeleke, aka Davido’s wife Chioma Rowland, and his cousin Folasade Adeleke showed off their beautiful family bond.

A video of Chioma and her sister-in-law Folasade became the centre of attention online with their recent fashion statement.

Davido's cousin and Chioma went viral online. Credit: @davido, folazab

Source: Instagram

The two young women were seen wearing matching tank tops paired with jeans as they shared a quick outfit check with their followers.

In a viral post from days ago, Young Jonn showed off himself casually hanging out in a swimming pool lounge in the company of his widely speculated girlfriend and Afrobeats star Davido's cousin Adenike Adeleke.

The clip didn't give off an impression far from their other videos, as they were both vibing to one of his singles, "Showcase."

Watch the video below:

Davido’s Chioma trends online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

gistforum9ja:

"The b, um bu, m soft like fresh agege bread."

de_qwiin:

"Show me how I cn like this more than million times.."

tracy_trillz:

"Marry family wey like you🥹this is so cute."

sammycruzzi:

"Omo can i just marry the First Lady i want something from Adeleke’s family."

mss.nma:

"Chioma gives her haters the reason to cry very well."

the_som_som:

"Best girl vibes, sweetest sis in-law duo ever. Chi is in the right place."

itz.angel.3956690:

"Beautiful babes."

bhadgal_juliet:

"I have watched this more than 10times."

Source: Legit.ng