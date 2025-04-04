Nigerian social media sensation, Kesari, has reportedly been arrested by the police only days after announcing his new car

According to reports making the rounds on social media, Kesari bought the car with money mistakenly sent to his bank account

A video made the rounds of Kesari after legal action was taken against him, and netizens reacted to the development

Nigerian TikTok star, Toheeb Warrior aka Kesari, is reportedly in soup with the police after buying a new car.

On March 24, 2025, Kesari took to his Instagram page to share photos of himself with a Lexus SUV while announcing that he had acquired the new ride.

However, only days after sharing the news, the online sensation was reportedly arrested by the police over the funds used to buy the car.

Nigerians react as Kesari gets arrested. Photos: @toheeb_warrior1

According to reports from @Maxiblog_Amuludun on Instagram, a large amount of money was mistakenly credited to Kesari’s bank account and he used the funds to buy himself a car.

It was gathered that the owner of the money noticed the mistake and alerted the bank, who then initiated a reversal.

It was said that Kesari went to the bank to complain and he was apprehended by law enforcement officers. Listen to the audio explanation below:

Reactions as Kesari gets arrested after buying Lexus

The news of Kesari’s arrest quickly spread on social media and it left many netizens amused. Some of them joked about congratulating the online sensation when he posted about buying the car.

Details of Kesari's arrest trends online. Photo: @toheeb_warrior1

Bawd_child said:

“Any way na way 😂.”

The_savage_dj wrote:

“Kesari once had a car. He broke that record 😂.”

Jaysmart7317 said:

“The baba no run the work weller 😂maybe nah kesari no go use the money for where he suppose use ahm if he use ahm purchase btc make bank dey find where dem go charge back 😂.”

Mafia_d_c said:

“Money wey he suppose use buy coin they lowkey 😂.”

Skushi_ex said:

“Na Una wey rush congratulate am still Dey post say em don @rrrst am 🤣🤣 I tell Una say make Una never congratulate am… he wear benz cap inside lexus still use rolls Royce seat cover Una Dey congratulate am🤣.”

Headboywia_ikd said:

“In one word kesari no get car again 😂.”

ATANDA 🥰☮️ wrote:

“Wahala 😂.”

Some X users also had things to say about Kesari’s arrest:

Ben said Kesari wasted no time in buying the car after the money hit his account:

Oluomo of Ijeshaland said Kesari might have thought that ‘soap’ brought the money to his account:

Engineer Armani asked what was going to happen to the car now?

This tweep said Kesari took the rare opportunity:

Rex spoke about fake life:

Somto called Kesari a dishonest person:

Bobrisky sends N1m to Kesari

In other news, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian crossdresser Bobrisky, whose real name is Idris Okuneye, allegedly sent the sum of N1 million to an individual claiming to be social media influencer Kesari.

The money gift appeared to be Bobrisky's way of appreciating Kesari for supporting him during his drama with street singer Portable Zazu over his controversial best-dressed female award.

Barely minutes after the screenshot went viral, Kesari, in an Instagram Live, denied sending his account number to Bobrisky. The influencer stated that he was not behind the account to which Bobrisky sent money.

