A police officer’s glance at actress Aisha Lawal and a guest during an event in April 2025 captured widespread attention on social media

The moment, shared by Instablog9ja, occurred at what appeared to be a formal gathering, possibly a funeral

Discussions on social media revealed varied reactions, with some users focusing on the officer’s expression while others questioned the context

In April 2025, a brief interaction at a formal event turned into a social media sensation in Nigeria. A police officer, stationed at what many speculated was a funeral, was caught on camera glancing at Nollywood actress Aisha Lawal and another guest.

The video, posted by Instablog9ja on Instagram and later shared on X, showed the officer’s head-turning briefly toward the duo, sparking a flurry of reactions.

Police officer glances at actress Aisha Lawal. Photo Credit: @aishalawal1

Source: Instagram

By April 3, 2025, the clip had racked up over 49,000 views on X alone, with Nigerians dissecting the moment frame by frame. Some described the officer’s look as curious, while others saw it as merely coincidental, a fleeting action blown out of proportion by the internet’s watchful eye.

The event’s setting added a layer of intrigue, as formal occasions in Nigeria often carry cultural weight, making any perceived misstep ripe for public scrutiny. The story gained traction because it involved Aisha Lawal, a familiar face in Nollywood, whose presence at such events often drew attention.

The guest with her remained unidentified in the video, leaving room for speculation that further fuelled online chatter.

See the video here:

Reactions to Police Officer's glance at Aisha Lawal

@mamarazzi_pasta said:

"That's his default expression😂.....you cannot be in the military and be smiling anyhow😂"

@todds_and_kids commented:

"The situation of the country may have shaped his face 😩 he may be happy for them ohh… this may be his happy face 😂"

@eyinjuoluwaa001 replied:

"It might be his default look oo, I can relate cause I look a certain way sometimes unknowingly 😂😂 FR"

@iamstephennorbert said:

Madam Dupe Jaiyesimi is who you’re calling “a guest”? This handler na Gen Z I’m sure.

@declutterzone_ibadan noted:

"But that’s how they look when on duty now 😂"

@oma_eze_ commented:

"How? He’s just looking. Not with disdain or anything."

@real_bisola_ noted:

"Nah my husband naso he Dey look Abeg leave my husband alone"

@ankaralooks replied:

"😂😂😂 very typical. It's just giving "see these one's " 😂😂"

@opeyemi_arike said:

"Is obvious na so him dey look 😂 make una leave wahala 😢"

@Natgkio said:

"The woman is beautiful by all standard, please the officer is free to admirer. Let the man be please."

@AmJayLex replied:

"what agenda are you trying to put on.......Real man suppose admire pretty woman"

@Babakay8888 said:

"Una too dey post nonsense to waste person data, wetin happen to his look now or is he not allowed to look?"

Police officer's fierce look at actress Aisha Lawal sparks reactions. Photo Credit: @aishalawal1

Source: Instagram

Aisha Lawal shares near-death experience

Recall Legit.ng reported that Nollywood stars Muyiwa Ademola and Aisha Lawal, both based in Ibadan, have reacted to the recent explosion in the city.

Aisha recounted her terrifying near-death experience, revealing she was close to the site of the blast.

Meanwhile, Muyiwa expressed appreciation to fans and well-wishers who reached out to check on his safety.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng