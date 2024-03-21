A video of Portable Zazu and an artist identified as Kesari engaging in physical combat at Computer Village in Lagos is trending online

In the viral video, the Zazu crooner, who was shirtless, was involved in a heated exchange with Kesari before hitting him

Kesari, in another video, explained why he didn't fight Portable back, a comment which stirred reactions

Nigerian controversial singer Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable Zazu, was recently spotted in a viral video fighting an artist named Kesari at Computer Village in Lagos state.

Portable, who recently returned to Nigeria from the UK, was seen with his Zeh Nation crew at a story where he and Kesari exchanged words.

Portable Zazu and Kesari engage in a heated exchange. Credit: @portablebaeby @kesari_okat

Source: Instagram

However, towards the end of the video, the Zazu crooner hit Kesari twice, sparking reactions online.

Watch the video of Portable and Kesari at Computer Village below:

Kesari replies Portable

Hours after the video went viral, Kesari responded to those mocking him for not fighting Portable back.

Kesari stated that he refused to fight Portable because he didn't want to be seen as a hooligan.

Watch video of Kesari speaking about fighting with Portable

Reactions as Portable and Kesari clash

Legit.ng captured some of the comments that trailed the video, read them below:

ibrolee___:

"One on One I’ll bet on kesari all day."

dc_asun:

"First attack is allow."

kingsley_kosy:

"Portable and fight na 5 & 6 na why skepta leave song for am."

i_am_starboywule:

"Portable no Dey use that first attack play…. I love him for that.he no say dem go later hold dem."

real_hush156:

"I fit bet my life say portable no fit see win."

mightybams:

"Why you go dey vex a whole tony Montanaaaaaaaa!"

only1halaal:

"One on one e no fit stand that Kesari sha make dem leave them."

