Bobrisky has reportedly sent the sum of N1 million to Portable's rival, Kesari, amid the crossdresser's exchange with the Zazu crooner

A screenshot of the crossdresser chat and debit alert with an individual claiming to be Kesari has gone viral

Some minutes after the screenshot trended, Kesari cried out as he denied being the one behind the account the crossdresser credited

Nigerian crossdress Bobrisky, whose real name is Idris Okuneye, has allegedly sent the sum of one million naira to an individual claiming to be social media influencer Kesari.

The money gift appeared to be Bobrisky's way of appreciating Kesari for supporting him during his ongoing drama with street singer Portable Zazu over his best-dressed award.

Kesari reacts to alleged credit alert from Bobrisky. Credit: @bobrisky @kesari @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

Watch a video of Kesari dragging Portable over Bobrisky below:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Legit.ng recalls that Portable and Kesari exchanged punches a few days ago when their path crossed at Computer Village, Lagos.

Bobrisky's alleged chat with Kesari

In the viral screenshot of the crossdresser's conversation with an individual posing as Kesari, Bobrisky promised to send his driver to pick him up later in the day.

Below is a screenshot of Bobrisky's alleged chat, including a debit alert

Kesari denies getting money from Bobrisky

Barely minutes after the screenshot went viral, Kesara, in an Instagram Live, denied sending his account number to Bobrisky.

The influencer stated that he was not behind the account Bobrisky debit.

Watch a video of Kesari speaking about the alleged credit alert from Bobrisky below:

Reactions as Kesari denies getting money from Bobrisky

See some of the comments below as some netizens claim the chat was edited:

son___of___cecilia___aridunnu:

"HES TOO EXCITED , I can see the excitement in his face : Crude boy calling Bobrisky : maaami torì owò , Oponù."

big_kezman_banks:

"Osumo editing."

mrlilgaga:

"Na Ikorodu bobrisky send you money."

a.m.scarce:

"Na that collected the money."

escobabs:

"Another gbas gbos again. This week dun tire me."

Portable disses Bobrisky

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Portable escalated his internet feud with Bobrisky.

Portable posted a video of himself in the studio making a diss track for the crossdresser.

In the diss song, he compared Bobrisky's derriere to Akpu (fufu) due to its strength.

Source: Legit.ng