Burna Boy's Chloe Bailey has got the world wondering what her relationship status with the Last Last crooner is

The American music star has been dropping hints since her ex's Lambo Lamba saga with Sophia Egbueje

Her recent post via her official Snapchat account has many fans asking questions as they share their opinions

American music star Chloe Bailey has resurfaced on social media after dropping several hints that she and Burna Boy might have gone their separate ways.

The award-winning singer had been quiet about the situation with her ex and Lagos influencer Sophia Egbueje for a while.

Chloe Bailey went online and shared a post of old lovers via her official Snapchat account and said that she wished for a love that lasted that long.

In her words:

"I pray I have a love that lasts like that."

See the post here:

Legit.ng reported that it looks like Chloe Bailey would like to come back to Nigeria soon following her post about Lagos.

The top American singer who was in Lagos for a short while and made headlines over her regular hangouts with Burna Boy resurfaced online.

This time, she shared an adorable post about Lagos, Nigeria, and spoke about her experience with her fans.

Chloe Bailey's post raises suspicion online

Read some reactions below:

@olasrichie16_ said:

"It’s of two ways is either Burna don chop clean mouth or she don fall in love already 😂."

@amakanwnnk said:

"But you follow Burna Boy how😂😂😂😂😂."

@its.kemzy_ said:

"A very good prayer I will marry right 👏."

@rich.occupation said:

"Check your DM and people that live around you. There’s always someone you’re not paying attention."

@for_the_fam_999 said:

"You pray you have a love that last like this and na burna you come dey follow waka. Burna and his likes and you think true love go smell your way 😂😂😂."

@vervando_baddest said:

"Most girls nor just serious."

@deeboyconcepts said:

"Government should start collecting tax from happy couple 😢."

@tmt_king_109 said:

"Love like that no dey now madam. You wey dey wish for that kind love are you ready? Or you just want man to continue loving you even when you dey mumu 😂."

@mazi_gold1 said:

"Nah why naija no fit ever progress cuz una hypocrite nah top notch ..... especially you this wahala network and Tunde ednut una no dey think at all cuz wetin burna boy do una for you to dey look for him downfall....and he can never fall either una own lineage will fall in Jesus name."

Chloe Bailey shares post with Burna Boy's song

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Chloe Bailey shared a post while she was in South Africa having a good time.

In the post, she took pictures of some wild animals and used Burna Boy's song in the caption.

Fans shared their takes about Bailey's action as many insinuated that she was still in love with the Nigerian singer.

