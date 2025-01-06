It may seem as though Chloe Baily would like to come back to Nigeria soon following her recent post about Lagos

The top American singer who was in Lagos for a short while and made headlines over her regular handouts with Burna Boy resurfaced again

This time, she shared an adorable post about Lagos, Nigerian and shared her experience with her fans

American singer Chloe Bailey has been making the rounds after her recent post surfaced on the internet.

The singer, who made major headlines during her short visit to Lagos, Nigeria, is back on the front line of blogs. Chloe Bailey shares her experience with Lagos, Nigeria, via her official Snapchat handle.

According to her, she absolutely loved her experience in Lagos, and he was inspired in "every way imaginable."

Chloe wrote:

"Lagos i loved you sooooo much!!!! You inspired me in every way imaginable."

See her post below:

Recall that Chloe's visit to Lagos sparked a lot of online drama. Initially, it was rumoured that Burna Boy flew her in as his men like her picked her up from the airport.

The duo is also seen cruising around town in his signature purple Ferrari in several clips. Days later, the ex-man, US rapper Gunna, showed up, generating another round of buzz online. Many wondered why Gunna decided to come around at the same time.

Until Nigerians saw Gunna also hanging out with Burna Boy at clubs and restaurants. Odogwu even took him to his Lagos mansion and showed him his garage.

How Nigerians reacted to Chloe's post

Read some reactions to Chloe Bailey's post below:

@cashbenkid:

"Every foreigner loves Lagos except it citizens. Lol."

@_iamsheila__:

"If you get money,trust me,Lagos and the whole Nigeria go sweet pass agbalumo."

@pimpmyhair2.0:

"Be a good representative online and offline ,stop degrading ur town or country cos of these stewpid leaders,,,u don’t have an idea how ppl abroad embrace naija and want to associate with us ,let’s do well when commenting about our city/country cos many ppl are watching."

@tobiwilcox_:

"She no go love Lagos keh! Naija is the sweetest country ever in the world 🇳🇬."

@ejmack22_:

"Visiting Nigeria and leaving Nigeria Is best manner to experience naija."

@ontopconcepts:

"ODG don deliver. Brothehood is proud!"

@tochukwu_tia:

"You no go love Lagos ke? You jump danfo? Or you traffic hold you for 6 hours straight?"

@firewoodjollof:

"African giant don give am better igbo smoke, inspiration go kee you."

@boi__zephyr:

"Odogwu we’re proud of you!"

@iam_kingsean:

"Burna boy just dey hot everywhere, as e dey go him go win CP hands down 💪 💯 😂😂😂."

Chloe Bailey Shares Cryptic Video

Legit.ng previously reported that singer Chloe Bailey reacted to rumours about her relationship with Afrobeats singer Burna Boy.

The two have been sighted together at different places, and she has even been seen wearing his chain.

During an Instagram Live session, she cleared the air about her relationship with Burna Boy as fans reacted.

