Nigerians cannot get enough of the love being shown to Annie Idibia by Regina Daniels ever since her return

The mother of two went on a social media hiatus following her public split from music legend 2baba

A new video of the billionaire's wife hyping up Annie has popped up on social media and fans are loving it

Annie Idibia has been met with love and support ever since she returned online. Actress Regina Daniels is one of those who have been making sure she settles in properly.

It would be recalled that her estranged husband, musician Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2baba, announced his separation from Annie on January 26, 2025.

Regina Daniels' new video with Annie Idibia ignites reactions online. Credit: @reginadaniels, @annieidibia1

The news spread like wildfire, triggering reactions from online users, celebrities, and Annie's colleagues.

Ever since the major move, news broke that Annie had been admitted into a rehab, where she was getting clean. Meanwhile, 2Baba has been gallivanting around town with his new fiancé Natasha Osawaru, an Edo state lawmaker.

In a fresh video, Annie and Regina Daniels were spotted together after a glam session. The billionaire's wife was seen helping her adjust her hair and telling her how beautiful she looked. The video has since then gone viral on social media and warmed the hearts of social media users.

See the post below:

Fans react to Annie and Regina's post

Read some reactions below:

@veevogee said:

"One good thing about Regina is the fact that she’s always there for her colleagues. Love it."

@oziomababee said:

"This is initial gragra Annie is still going back to 2baba regardless the way she loved him hmmmm if 2baba begs she will take him back."

@smith_editheva said:

"She looks so calm and coordinated now. I love it for her 😍."

@makkie_bee said:

"Regina and Ned always have a way of uplifting others… first they said it was Tonto, now it’s Annie. Big kudos."

@greatful_ama said:

"Regina is the best girl you can have in your corner. A well raise queen very supportive❤️❤️."

@olisa3loka said:

"For those saying Tuface will regret, Natasha is razz this and that. All of them will be alright and life will continue. No be Nollywood or do or die."

@_____chiwendu1 said:

"I appreciate Gina for this she’s always there to offer a shoulder to lean on. ❤️"

Fans praise Regina Daniels after spotting her with Annie Idibia. Credit: @reginadaniels

@samuelsunking said:

"Isn't Regina the same age with Annie first daughter? She's old enough to be Regina mum and yet she's this beautiful 😍 🤩."

@heiress_tee said:

"Thank God she's doing great and looking cute, that ev!l man no kpai her."

@darlwright77 said:

"Stop writing annoying captions. This woman's first daughter is equivalent to her age. Accord Annie some fashionable respect biko."

