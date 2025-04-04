Nigerian singer Portable’s housewife, Bewaji, taken to social media to gush over his love for her to the joy of fans

The music star’s wife posted a series of romantic voice messages she received from Portable on her Instagram page

Bewaji described Portable as a lover boy over the voice messages and Nigerians brought his baby mama, Ashabi, into the discussion

Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, aka Portable’s wife, Ewatomi Bewaji, has described him as a lover boy on social media.

Just recently, the Zazu crooner’s wife took to her Instagram page to share some of the voice messages she got from her man.

In the voice notes, Portable was heard professing his love to Bewaji. According to him, he loves her even though she acts crazy sometimes. The singer, however, said that he was willing to manage her like that.

In another voice message, the Zazu star responded to Bewaji’s question of what to cook for him. The singer said that his wife should cook anything and even add a love potion to it so that he can continue to love her.

In Portable’s words:

“Loving you no go tire me.”

Bewaji accompanied the post with a caption where she called Portable a lover boy. She wrote:

“POV: MY BABE IS A LOVER BOI🥰😂😂”

See the post below:

Reactions as Bewaji shares Portable’s voice messages

Bewaji’s post to celebrate Portable’s love for her went viral on social media, and it raised interesting comments from Nigerians. Some of them included the singer’s baby mama, Ashabi, in the discussion:

Igbalodebanker said:

“Na portable love bewaji 😂 na asabi love portable 😂.”

bsmfashion.ng wrote:

“Something both of you planned😂😂.”

Ifegi_wa said:

“Love is a beautiful thing.”

Sheisbrizzypriss wrote:

“Love is indeed mysterious 😂.”

Mscutiepearl said:

“Nawa oo 😂wetin come concern us.”

_ladeeeh_ said:

“Portable’s actual love😂😂.”

Realmercypearl said:

“Awww eternal love.”

Demmamaworldwide wrote:

“Na the one wey de take rubbish una de love 😂😂.”

Thebadequadri wrote:

“I don learn new line now “loving you no go tire me olohun seh”.”

Chefofthemosthigh wrote:

“Portable dey love? I don die😂😂😂.”

Lingeriebytemmy said:

“Na wetin Ashabi dey find be this😂😂😂😂she no see ham.”

Onazare_ said:

“Ashabi go vex now 😂.”

Certified_fola02 said:

“Ashabi go Dey one corner Dey cry like dis😂😂.”

Portable blasts Ashabi for shading Bewaji

Meanwhile, in February 2025, Legit.ng reported that Portable reacted to being criticised for wanting to travel to the UK with his wife, Bewaji.

News got out that the Zazu crooner was planning to take his housewife with him to the UK for his show, and it caused some online drama because people questioned why he wanted to travel with Bewaji instead of all the other women.

Portable’s fourth baby mama, Ashabi, also took to her Instagram stories amid the online drama to repost a comment where she was told about the singer travelling with his wife, Bewaji, to the UK. This triggered a heated reaction from the music star.

