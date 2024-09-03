Nigerian singer Portable’s recent exchange with his wife, Bewaji, has left many fans rolling with laughter

In an audio message that was shared online, Bewaji was heard telling her husband how much she misses him, including his body odour

Portable’s wife’s romantic message to him was met with hilarious reactions from Nigerians after the audio went viral

Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, aka Portable’s wife, Bewaji, recently told him that she missed his body odour after he went on a foreign trip.

The Zazu crooner had travelled out to Spain when he took to his Instagram page to share the conversation he had with his wife and mother to some of his kids.

Fans react as Portable's wife says she misses his odour. Photos: @portablebaeby, @omobewaji_ewatomi_oluwaferanmi

Bewaji sent Portable a voice note on Instagram in which she expressed how his absence at home was making her feel. According to the singer’s wife, she missed him so much, including his body odour.

She said:

“I miss you so much, I miss your odour, I miss everything.”

Portable was amused by his wife’s message to him, and he responded with a voice note. The singer told Bewaji that he also missed her.

See their conversation below:

What fans said about Portable’s wife missing his odour

After Bewaji told Portable that she missed his body odour, the audio clip went viral online, and it got Nigerians talking. Read some of their comments about it below:

Amakanaki:

“Who go miss my odour bayi?”

patomsol:

“lol English no be her mother tongue.”

Tolu_30bg:

“I don save another pick up line for my notes like that 😂.”

Obi_monaco:

“Ghetto love too dey sweet sha.”

Qtsharbie:

“Nothing wey person no go hear 😅😅😅😂I miss your odour too oooo 😅😅😅make una leave me abeg.”

obianujunwan_joy:

“Maybe she didn’t put it well but I don’t miss anything wrong with she said, you can actually miss a person's odour , smell or scent , there is nothing wrong.”

cutejoeboy01:

“School no be scam walai😹😹 this comment section omo😹😹 odor can actually be something nice good and smell sweet… maye she didn’t put it well but definitely she’s not wrong… yall should go get good and qualify education! Ignorance is expensive 😂.”

elle_banky:

“She misses his smell.”

kingpexxie:

“Eau de gbaski.”

m_sunbae_:

“odour 😂😂love in sango.”

Portable buys a new car

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Portable, known for his series of dramas, shared some good news.

The singer had been touring the United States for different shows, and he noted that it had paid off, as he had bought a new car.

He was grateful for grace as he shared different angles of his car and noted that he would bring it to Sango Ota.

