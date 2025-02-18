Portable's 4th baby mama, Shabi simple went online to beg on the singer's behalf amid his situation with the Ogun State Government

It will be recalled that the singer allegedly assaulted an Officer of the law, leading to him being declared wanted by the police

It is unclear if the singer honoured the invitation but one of his lovers, Ashabi was seen asking for mercy

Nigerians were in awe of Ashabi's love for her baby daddy, Singer Portable, whose real name is Habeed Okikiola amid the singer's issue with the Ogun State government.

By now, it is no longer news that the Ogun State Police Command has invited Portable after allegedly assaulting one of their officials. Shortly after the memo went public, Portable made a video in which he pleaded with Nigerians to kindly intercede on his behalf.

Agabi Simple asks God for mercy over Portable's case with the government, Credit: @ashabi.mohsimple

Ashabi reacts to Portable's predicament

Reacting to the new development is his fourth baby mama, Ashabi Simple who shared a video where she looked like she had been shedding a lot of tears. In the clip, she pleaded for Portable's behalf and asked that mercy be shown to his case with the government officials.

Ashabi says that she has been having sleepless nights and headache over the issue and has continuously prayed for God to vindicate her man.

Her post has sparked varying reaction on social media s many shard their candid opinions on the matter.

Watch Ashabi's video here:

Ashabi's about Zazu video attracts reactions from fans

See how fans reacted to the clip below:

@missyfabby:

"U go still collect! Better keep kwayet! Na small thing Dey vex una husband o."

@khemmie_ said:

"pray for yourself. All these just to be accepted by a man who does not value you. Ladies, please learn to love yourself."

@ellaaccessories14:

"Mtchewwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwww!you are praying for mercy for a man that will still disgrace you…oh no!!!!😂."

@abimsworld_ said:

"He has insulted and dragged all the people that can help him. That’s what you see when you think Money solve it all."

@intimate_apparell_ said:

"Werey ni babe yi sha."

@ellaaccessories14 said:

"You are calling God for person wey be babalawo."

@theayposh_skincare said:

"E no go still marry you ….metchwwww."

@bouff_ray:

"You dey ment when him dey oppress people you no beg God help people way him dey oppress mugu. Gtf."

@rukyben_catering_services said:

"No be questioning Police invite portable? Did they say dey want to jail him? I am confused with all this everyday cry on social media I have been seeing."

@sassyb791 said:

"U marry person wey u not fit advise about his non challant character."

Portable carpets warrant of arrest

In other news, Portable reacted to the news about the warrant of arrest issued against him by the police over his assault case in Ogun state.

In a series of posts on his Instagram story, he asked the police a series of questions and shared what he would do.

As expected, fans reacted to his outburst as a few of them advised him on what to do about his case.

Source: Legit.ng