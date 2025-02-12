Bewaji, the first wife of singer Portable, has reacted amid his assault case her husband has with Ogun state government

The singer and his men had assaulted some town planning officials, who came it inspect his property in Ogun state

In a post on her Instagram story, she sent a message to her husband's fans and the people he might have offended

Bewaji, the first wife of controversial singer Habeeb Olalomi Badmus has appealed to his fans over his assault case involving some town planning officials in Ogun state.

Legit.ng had reported that some of the Portable's aides were arrested and charged to a magistrate court for assaulting some Ogun state officials, who went to inspect his properties.

Portable's Wife, Bewaji sends message to his fans. Photo credit@portablebabeby/@queenportable1/@dapoabiodunmfr1

Source: Instagram

In a post on her Instagram page, she asserted that her man should be forgiven because of his children.

The skin care entrepreneur also shared a picture of her husband.

Bewaji prays for Portable

In her post, she prayed for mercy for her husband and tried to appeal to the people whom he might have offended.

Recall that Portable too had asked for forgiveness from Governor Dapo Abiodum. He composed a song where he called on President Tinubu to help him beg the Ogun state governor over his case.

He also requested that his aides, who were already jailed over the assault case should be released, while calling himself a government liability.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to Bewaji's post

Reactions have trailed the post made by Portable's wife about her husband. Here are some of the comments below:

@i_am_teecute reacted:

"Being forgiven doesn’t mean you won’t face the consequences of your sins."

@realmentalkx stated:

"Who we go beg now? Dami, Olamide Dj Chicken, Davido, Honeyberry , who make we beg?"

@_more129 commented:

"Forgive him as how o. Nothing concern us. Nah police dey find him. Police nah him friend nah abi."

@onosted shared:

"English na problem, pidgin go worst."

@gbonjubola1 reacted:

"Where’re you before he turned himself to public nuisance?"

@cute_nonso1 stated:

"I’m sure she was forced to write this, Bkos if she no write am, portable for chase am comot for house."

@angel_uriel_oreoluwa said:

"This house of commotion just like blackmailing us emotionally. Tell your husband to report at the nearest police station period."

@faitthysia commented:

"Then he will go back and start beating up people fighting and acting like a menace in the society."

@just__toyosi said:

"Make he go report for station then you can pray for God mercy and we don forgive ham but he no concern us after he is free from this talk to him too."

Portable beats man in the trenches

Legit.ng had reported that Portable had been captured beating up a fan when he went for a burial ceremony in an unidentified area.

In the video, he pushed the guy, and he fell, sustaining injuries as some men gathered round him.

Some boys from the area were shouting and abusing the singer as he went to his car after the altercation.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng