The identities of the fathers of BBNaija's Nengi and actress Chika Ike's newborns have remained mysteries

A man, like many curious Nigerians in a viral video, queried Chika Ike and Nengi while issuing ultimatums

Rumours have continued to spread about the fathers of Nengi and Chike Ike's newborns on social media

Big Brother Nigeria (BBNaija) reality star Nengi Hampson and actress Chika Ike have continued to trend days after they welcomed their newborns.

Some curious people have pressured Chika and Nengi to disclose the identities of their newborns’ fathers.

Recall that Chika announced the birth of her baby girl and first child on March 6, 2025, sharing pictures while hiding her baby’s face.

After Chika, on March 9, 2025, Nengi became a first-time mother, with no details about the father’s identity.

Before Chika and Nengi welcomed their babies, rumours had emerged online which saw the BBNaija star dismissing claims that Bayelsa state governor Douye Diri fathered a baby.

On the other hand, Chika also debunked rumours linking her pregnancy to Regina Daniels' husband and senator Ned Nwoko.

Man queries Nengi, Chika Ike

Following the birth of Nengi and Chika's newborn, a man in a viral video has called out the new mothers.

The man found it ridiculous that they would hide who fathered their babies as he issued a 24-hour ultimatum, demanding they reveal their baby daddies.

According to the man, Nigerians deserve to know for the sake of the future, should anything arise regarding the fathers of their children.

Watch video as man issues Nengi, Chika Ike ultimatum:

Reactions as man queries Nengi, Chika Ike

Several netizens supported the man's stance, flooding social media as some netizens also asked questions.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the video, read them below:

freebornayiwe said:

"Na people husband dem born give that’s why."

nnamdiejelonu wrote:

"Lowkey he’s speaking our minds."

mummy_amberley_ said:

"Na wah for this guy o! So you want make them show us people’s husbands?"

offishall_eva reacted:

"But to be honest, if you can’t keep your private life out of social media this is what you get…cos why would a single girl be celebrating her pregnancy and new born baby online but no man to show for it..obviously na people husband dem born for."

de_ra_sam_ said:

"24 hours as the father of Chika Abi brother of Nengi ????

jmkshair said:

"Do you you guys think it’s easy to say who the father of the child is ? It’s not easy having a child for someone’s husband… it’s not easy for these ladies at all."

natasha_bankz7 said:

"As in how, Who are you to question Her? All this online in-laws una Dey do ooo."

Chika Ike shows baby bump

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Chika Ike announced to her online family that she would soon become a mother.

The actress, who started at a very early age, posted pictures in a black sheer dress that gave a clear view of her belly bump.

She had her braided hair in an updo and rocked a gold choker necklace.

