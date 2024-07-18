A Nigerian man visited Gentleman Mike Ejeagha, Nigeria's foremost Igbo folklorist, known for his engaging songs and stories

The man said he had fallen in love with Ejeagha and therefore had to pay him a visit at his home

Gentleman Mike Ejeagha is the brain behind 'Onye Isi Oche', a song that has been trending on TikTok

A man who loves Gentleman Mike Ejagha has visited the aged singer in his house.

Mike Ejeagha's song 'Onye Isi Oche' has been trending on TikTok for many weeks.

The man visited the aged singer, Mike Ejeagha's home. Photo credit: TikTok/Prince Ejide.

Source: TikTok

In a video he posted online, the man, Prince Ejide said he so much loves Gentleman Mike Ejagha's songs.

He was seen with the folklorist, who is now 91 years old, sitting in his house, and they had a handshake.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

About Mike Ejeagha's song 'Onye Isi Oche'

According to Boom Play, the song, 'Onye Isi Oche' was released in Mike's 'Akuko Na Egwu' album in 1983.

The song, which has recently captured the attention of young people, tells the story of a cunning tortoise who took an elephant to his in-laws and traded it for a princess he wanted to marry.

Popular comedian Brain Jotter used the song for one of his funny dance moves, and many people began to do the same on TikTok.

See Mike Ejagha below:

Reactions as man visits Mike Ejeagha

@Lyght said:

"If Brain Jotter no go pay homage to this man hmmm then I go unfollow am. because I expected this kind of visit from him."

@oge obi said:

"Na this man make my mama no dey believe me. If I talk she go say akuko Mike Ejeagha."

@Itz_SB said:

"I expected it, I know say dem go fetch this man out after the song don dey trend."

@Dede's chidi said:

"His song made my childhood. My papa no dey use his song play oo, especially Nnam Eze."

Girl casts news in Igbo language

A Nigerian girl became popular due to her ability to use the Igbo language to cast news like a professional.

The girl mounted the rostrum and delivered excellently as if she had been trained on how to cast news on TV.

The most interesting thing was how her news presentation used good proverbs to spice things up.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng