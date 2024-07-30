Content creator Johnlafta made Gwo Gwo Ngwo veteran singer Mike Ejeagha emotional as he visited him in his home

He went with a music band and they played for the nonagenarian as they entered his massive compound which had onlookers staring at them

Pa Mike came out of his room to watch the content creator and his team before they made their way into the building

Actor and content creator John Chukwukasike, aka Johnlafta, brought tears of joy to the 94-year-old singer Mike Ejeagha as he visited him in his home.

He was excited as he entered the elderly man's compound with his music band who played the singer's music.

Pa Ejeagha is currently trending for his song Gwo Gwo Gwo Ngwo which he released over three decades ago. Skit maker Brain Jotter revived the song after he used it for a dance challenge that has gone viral.

According to Johnlafta, he said he wanted to pay homage to Pa Ejeagha and also asked his band to see the man's songs.

In addition, he gave him an envelope with cash and noted that the money may be small but he wanted to use it to appreciate him for his works.

While the actor tried to explain to the singer who he was, a lady beside him gave out more explanation about who he was. At this point, the Gwo Gwo Ngwo crooner understood better and this gladded Johnlafta's heart.

Reactions to John Lafta's video

Several Instagram users have reacted to Johnlafta's video. See some of their reactions below:

@elegantaura_byesara:

"May our efforts pay off in life, amen. This is very beautiful to watch."

@antiguysrabo:

"Una the make this old papa just the cry like this why now allow him to relax o."

@iam_obi_concord:

"I feel very passionate about this."

@frankie_tam_2:

"Why you no go since."

KCee shares video of visit to Mike Ejeagha

Legit.ng earlier reported that as Pa Mike is trending for his old song Gwo Gwo Ngwo, singer KCee has warned those accusing him of not paying royalty to the nonagenarian.

The Limpopo crooner shared a video of when he visited Ejeagha in his home and reminded him of when he wanted to use his song.

Ejeagba was in a good mood as he welcomed KCee who gave him a white envelope as part of his compensation for using his work.

Source: Legit.ng