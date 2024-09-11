Woli Arole Cries Out After Learning 2 Million UGX is Less Than $500, Set to Refund Client: "Sorry"
- Woli Arole, a Nigerian comedian, actor and on-air personality has sent netizens into a wave of laughter after he put out a new video almost in tears
- The content creator noted that a Ugandan client sent him 2 million UGX (Ugandan Shillings) for 10 outfits but he discovered that the money was less than $500
- In the video, he knelt down, pleading with the client to either send him dollars or he will be making a refund
Bayegun Oluwatoyin, a Nigerian actor and comedian, popularly known as Woli Arole is currently trending after a new video he shared on social media.
The comedian, who recently buzzed social media after he shared his take on Christians criticising Big Brother Naija and setting moral compasses, discovered the exchange rate of Ugandan Shillings to dollars.
As stated by Arole in the video recording, he wore his brand, Arole Tunic, to Uganda, where someone had told him that they would love to order 10 sets, and paid him 2 Million UGX (Ugandan Shillings) for it.
Sadly, on getting to Nigeria, Arole found out that the money he was given was less than $500 after conversion.
However, the content creator was seen publicly pleading with the client to send him dollars instead, or he would be forced to send back his money.
Watch Arole's video here:
Woli Arole sparks reactions online
See how Nigerians are reacting to Arole's video online:
@bharnkie:
"Be chilling with the shillings."
@mc_gbemidebe1:
"😂😂😂😂😂 wonti gbe Woli ni handicap oo."
@david_sings__:
"It’s the “iwo na gan cut” for me."
@unkle.zico:
"Umbukutu just dey laugh now."
@oladiipobenaiah:
"Won lu woli ni jibiti ara."
@toyosiakinya:
"😂😂😂😂😂 sorry."
@evangtemisagreat:
"Trouble maker of Israel 😂😂😂😂😂 Umukutu."
@joecytee:
"Na the million dem take gba you baba😂😂😂 me sef experience same in march while I was there. Blessings to you moG."
Woli Arole speaks on his transition
Meanwhile, Woli Arole has finally opened up on his transition from an on-stage comedian to a prophet.
The content creator also disclosed reasons churches don't have issues inviting him to their events. In another video, Woli Arole reacted to the hardship and current economic downturn in Nigeria.
