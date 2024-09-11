Woli Arole, a Nigerian comedian, actor and on-air personality has sent netizens into a wave of laughter after he put out a new video almost in tears

The content creator noted that a Ugandan client sent him 2 million UGX (Ugandan Shillings) for 10 outfits but he discovered that the money was less than $500

In the video, he knelt down, pleading with the client to either send him dollars or he will be making a refund

Bayegun Oluwatoyin, a Nigerian actor and comedian, popularly known as Woli Arole is currently trending after a new video he shared on social media.

The comedian, who recently buzzed social media after he shared his take on Christians criticising Big Brother Naija and setting moral compasses, discovered the exchange rate of Ugandan Shillings to dollars.

As stated by Arole in the video recording, he wore his brand, Arole Tunic, to Uganda, where someone had told him that they would love to order 10 sets, and paid him 2 Million UGX (Ugandan Shillings) for it.

Sadly, on getting to Nigeria, Arole found out that the money he was given was less than $500 after conversion.

However, the content creator was seen publicly pleading with the client to send him dollars instead, or he would be forced to send back his money.

Watch Arole's video here:

Woli Arole sparks reactions online

See how Nigerians are reacting to Arole's video online:

Woli Arole speaks on his transition

Meanwhile, Woli Arole has finally opened up on his transition from an on-stage comedian to a prophet.

The content creator also disclosed reasons churches don't have issues inviting him to their events. In another video, Woli Arole reacted to the hardship and current economic downturn in Nigeria.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

