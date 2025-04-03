Cubana Chiefpriest has also reacted to the heavy gridlock in Lagos, as he shared how he and his family returned to their home in Lagos

Recall that the celebrity barman had thrown a birthday party for himself in Owerri, Imo State, where he also performed his debut song

After the event, Cubana Chiefpriest shared a video showing how he and his family landed in Lagos before they were welcomed by the gridlock

Popular socialite and celebrity barman Pascal Okechukwu, better known as Cubana Chiefpriest and his family have returned to their residence in Lagos.

Recall that Chiepriest had shared a video of him celebrating his birthday in grand style at his Owerri country home.

Cubana Chiefpriest shares how he and his family return to their Lagos home amid traffic Credit: cubanachiefpriest/lagosjunction

In a video, the celebrity barman shared how he flew his family from Abuja to Owerri in a private jet for the celebration. A clip also captured him performing his newly released song 'More Money' off his debut album 'CP No Small.'

CP, family return to Lagos home via bikes

Following his lavish birthday party in Imo state, Cubana Chiefpriest shared a video showing how he and his family arrived in Lagos via a private jet.

He, however, disclosed they had to make it back to their home via bikes owing to the heavy traffic in Lagos on Wednesday, April 2.

Cubana Chiefpriest shares video of him and his family arriving in Lagos. Credit: cubanachiefpriest

"Na Bike All Of Us Finally Take Reach House, All Those Police Men On Bikes & Delivery Bike Men Were Amazing In Lagos Last Night, I Have Never Seen Anything Like This Before It Was My Birthday So I Shutdown Lagos. STAND STILL #MoreMoney," he wrote in the caption.

Watch the video Cubana Chiefpriest shared below:

In related news, Legit.ng reported that actress Funke Akindele, Nasboi reacted to the heavy Lagos traffic as well as their experience.

Reactions trail Cubana Chiefpriest's video

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, as some netizens claimed to have also seen Chiefpriest and his family on bikes in Lagos. Read the reactions below:

d_onlygodson said:

"I couldn't believe my eyes when I saw them on bike on falomo bridge....Lagos nah wah."

blvck_maye said:

"Na you cause traffic for Lagos yesterday?"

shifo_007 reacted:

"How u take shut down lagos?"

thailandpatrick21 reacted:

"Money is Good, But Health is Wealth 🏋️ Hit The Gym with this beautiful kids of urs and u will Enjoy it Better, Happy Birthday And More Good Life."

lingerie_world84 said:

"In this life get your own man but if you choose to date married man stick to the benefits and be calm bc Helen I sincerely pity you Cp no be Yul."

rich.kinging wrote:

"High blood pressure to your enemies."

2handx said:

"U shutdown lagos kee,,lagos is still open,,we no really send u for here."

Cubana Chiefpriest's alleged baby mama celebrates him

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Cubana Chiefpriest's alleged baby mama celebrated him on his birthday.

The lady, who claimed in 2023 that she had an affair with Cubana Chiefpriest, and he denied fathering the child, penned him birthday wishes.

She, however, requested that he conduct a DNA test on her son to confirm his paternity.

