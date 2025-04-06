Gboyega Akosile, special adviser, media and publicity to the Lagos state governor, praised the "fighting spirit" of VeryDarkMan

Akosile said Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu is doing so much to make Lagos more habitable to everyone

After VeryDarkMan caught a man pooing on the road and challenged him, Akosile urged Lagosians to continue to support his principal "in our little ways"

Ikeja, Lagos state - Gboyega Akosile, the spokesperson for Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor of Lagos state, has praised social media personality VeryDarkMan for intervening in an environmental pollution matter.

Legit.ng reports that the commendation came after VeryDarkMan (real name Martins Vincent Otse), caught a man pooing on a road in Ikeja, Lagos.

Governor Sanwo-Olu's aide thanks VeryDarkMan for 'patriotic gesture'. Photo credit: Verydarkblackman

VeryDarkMan (also called VDM) videoed the man's condemnable act and shared it on his verified X (formerly known as Twitter) page on Friday night, April 4. Over 1.5 million people have viewed the 2-minute, 53-second video.

VDM got down from a vehicle and ordered the errant young man to pack the poo. He criticised Lagos road users for not challenging the man, arguing that the infamous claim by a member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Ushie Uguamaye, popularly known as Raye, that Lagos is a smelling city, could be true.

Reacting, Akosile said via X on Saturday, April 5:

"Good morning Lagos. I had just stumbled on this post by @Coolverydarkma now. Although, the HC Environment @tokunbo_wahab has thanked him for the patriotic gesture, I couldn’t resist the urge to bring it on my timeline for more of our people’s attention. This state belongs to all of us. When we see something, let’s say something-not everyone has the fighting spirit of Very Dark Black Man, but we can at least make a call to the appropriate authorities for prompt action. Governor @jidesanwoolu is doing so much to make Lagos more habitable to you and me, let’s continue to support him in our little ways.

"Thank you @Coolverydarkma and kudos to your team for this prompt intervention."

Top Lagos public official Gboyega Akosile impressed with VeryDarkMan's action. Photos credit: @verydarkblackman

Lagos govt hails VeryDarkMan

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Lagos state government praised VeryDarkMan for 'exemplifying' environmental sustainability.

Through Tokunbo Wahab, the commissioner for environment and water resources, the Lagos government called on well-meaning Nigerians and Lagosians to encourage all residents to do the right thing at all times.

The commissioner insisted that Lagos, under the Sanwo-Olu-led administration, is committed to a cleaner and healthier city.

