Cubana Chiefpriest has continued to ignore Hellen Ati, his alleged baby mama's call for a DNA test to confirm her son's paternity

The celebrity barman recently shared a video of his plus-size fan grooving to his newly released song

Cubana Chiefpriest further stirred reactions after he announced a monetary gift for the plus-size dancer

Nigerian socialite and celebrity bar Cubana Chiefpriest, whose real name is Pascal Chibuike Okechukwu, has put a smile on the face of a lucky fan.

The fan identified as official_talkndo impressed Chiefpriest with a video of him grooving to the socialite's newly released song 'More Money' featuring rising talents BoyPee, Brown Joel, and Hyce, the creators of Ogechi hit song.

Cubana Chiefpriest acknowledges plus-size dancer amid DNA dispute with alleged baby mama. Credit: cubanachiepriest/hellen.ati

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Chiefpriest released his first single off his incoming album, 'CP No Small', to mark his birthday.

Since the song's release, the socialite has gone all out to promote it like a professional artiste, including performing it at his lavish birthday party in Imo state.

Plus size fan impresses Cubana Chiefpriest

Cubana Chiefpriest recently shared a video of a plus-size dancer dressed as a traditionalist whining to his new song.

Chiefpriest who described the video as funny, acknowledged that the dance moves were not easy for a plus-size person to pull off.

Cubana Chiefpriest shows support for plus-size dancer. Credit: cubanachiefpriest.

Source: Instagram

The socialite, in a bid to appreciate the fan, announced he would be giving him the sum of one million naira.

"This Is Funny & Nice. 1M For You, E No Easy For Fat Boy To Dance, You Even Burst," Chiefpriest wrote in a caption of the video he shared on his page.

Cubana Chiefpriest's generous gesture to the lucky fan comes amid a series of videos of Hellen Ati, his alleged baby mama, calling him out over DNA disputes.

Watch video of plus-size dancing to Cubana Chiefpriest's song below:

Reactions as CP gifts fans money

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions from netizens, as many applauded Cubana Chiefpriest for his gesture. Read the comments below:

poco_lee said:

"Na the gods wey dey chop una sacrifice be this."

kingskouture01 commented:

"Small belle I get I go dae hide body anyhow … see person wen dae bellevolent dae shake what over feeding gave him."

donteetv reacted:

"Nice Body movement,,,,, if this guy enter masquerade, u go spray am tire."

tej_lens said:

"Belle na water."

mcee_sweet wrote:

"Even the gods wan test good music."

jagzgram reacted:

"Big belle dey pay ooooh .. hope don dey for me."

kaf0ndi said:

"congratulations for the new sound one love man CP money long."

bukky_official wrote:

"Cp leave this music update for Una make everybody for they chop. Now Una don force cp join. Cp go now they book himself for him shows 😂😂😂 Wahala no too much like this."

sassyorioma commented:

"True true CP no small at all. More money Sir in good health and LONG LIFE."

