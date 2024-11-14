Nigerian TikTok star Peller is making headlines after a young boy who claimed to be his old friend cried out online

In a video making the rounds, the boy was seen rolling on the floor as he accused Peller of forgetting him after fame

The viral video raised an online discussion about friendships after attaining success, as netizens had different opinions

Nigerian TikTok star Habeeb Hamzat Adelaja, aka Peller, is in the news after someone who claimed to be his old friend called him out.

A video of a young boy rolling on the ground as he claimed Peller abandoned him after he became successful made the rounds on social media.

In the clip, the young boy says that he and Peller started content creation together and used to make videos. However, after the TikTok star became famous, he left him behind and carried only JoBlaq along.

Nigerians react as Peller's alleged old friend claims TikTok star abandoned him. Photos: @peller089, @dammiedammie35 / X

Source: Instagram

The boy said that JoBlaq did not suffer with Peller as he did and recounted how the TikTok star would come to his house and he would feed him and also buy him internet data.

Not stopping there, the boy said he is still suffering in Ikorodu while Peller now lives in Lagos’ highbrow area of Lekki.

He said:

“Peller you forget me, na me and you dey for Ikorodu, we go dey do video together, Peller you don forget me, you don make am, you carry only JoBlaq along Peller. Me wey be so you go come our house, I go give you food, I go buy data for you, now you don make am, you don forget me, I still dey Ikorodu dey suffer, you carry only JoBlaq wey no suffer with us. Peller remember me, Peller you don forget me, why? I still dey Ikorodu dey suffer, you dey Lekki dey enjoy.”

See the video below:

Reactions as Peller’s ‘old friend’ accuses him of abandonment

The video of the young boy claiming to be abandoned by Peller after he became successful drew comments from Nigerians. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

Vampz claimed the boy was being entitled:

This tweep advised the boy to hustle and wait for his time:

Mr Lucky said Peller did not act right by his friend:

Read more comments from Instagram below:

iamkingdinero1:

“Abeg police fit help me carry this boy when Dey scatter person granite so ? He know how much for 1 trip ?”

Jmkshair:

“God will make a way for you 🙏.”

koyinsola_yeyeoge:

“No be human being dey help na God if person wey una suffer together blow no come send you , definitely God is coming for you in a special way. Just be happy for your friend bcos if God blesses your neighbor then God is in the neighborhood. Your time will surely come.”

youngest_diamond:

“Peller Davido don help you, help that guy.”

kamsy_ikechiukwu:

“Is the audacity and entitlement for me?”

comedian_mc_koko:

“Hustle nobody dey for you broda 😢.”

Just_femzee:

“Dey play....come ask me My own story bro... The less U expect, the less disappointed you get.”

Iamdrsoul:

“While I understand your predicament, no one owes you anything. Might sound harsh, but it’s the reality… unfortunately just because you are kind and good to others means they will reciprocate. While I don’t know the entire story behind you guys’ friendship, rather than cry over spilled milk, let that inspire you! Your greatness might be even bigger than that of your fellow counterpart. So no need to compare, just walk your journey and trust your process, with God, my bro it will pay off❤️!”

Source: Legit.ng