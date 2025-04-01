TikToker, Peller has recorded a new feat on the streaming app, a few days after he was criticised for joining the 30 days rant challenge

The funny man had been backlashed after he warned people from disturbing him about the challenge

Fans of the stream were excited about the good news as they taunted his critics in the comment section

Nigerian streamer, Habeeb Hamzat, more popularly known as Peller has made a new record on TikTok live days after he was dragged for not joining the 30 days rant challenge.

Legit.ng had reported that Peller had been backlashed for not joining the 30 days rant challenge. He had to take some steps by giving out to people and visiting his alma mater to distribute items.

In a post making the rounds online, Peller broke a new record as TikToker with second most live streams.

He had over 163 viewers on the streaming app and the figure later grew up to 230 viewers before ending the game.

Friend beats Peller on TikTok live

Though the skit maker didn't win the game, many of his fans were excited to see him growing his followers again after he lost some as a result of the rant Challenge.

A few of his followers taunted his critics who thought he was going down after losing followers and how he was hugely criticised over the challenge.

Recall that Peller once had a live stream with Davido a few months ago. They were able to get 389,800 viewers during the live stream.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to post about Peller

Netizens reacted to the post about Peller and his live stream. Here are comments below:

@dani_dreeze reacted:

"Grace loudly speaks for this guy."

@jennygagathe1st commented:

"Child of Grace."

@notonlyusbutus said:

"Biggest in Africa."

@sharpoo360 shared:

"Dem need to train Peller very well he need a proper guidance that will teach him how to respect and know what to say in public."

@the_pearlsorganicskincare wrote:

I knew TikTok king will win because he’s a gamer. People gifting him will gain a lot by being able to go in his box, but pellets gifted will only gain followers, and you all know what it takes to be in TikTok king box."

@lekan_show shared:

"I'm curious, what do people find entertaining about these guys?"

@craig.4546 commented:

"Them add Davido and Wizkid together them no fit pull this kind views Abeg celebrate grace."

@olivada127 said:

"Pellar win or not, ls a win for both of them! Na u never understand the strategies na y hate wun kill u for ur village so ! Try dey Happy for people's success."

Peller set GoFundMe for Jarvis' surgery

Legit.ng previously reported that the Peller had made a video to beg Nigerians for money to operate Jarvis' mouth tumour and shared his plan to set up a GoFundMe account for her.

Jarvis had made a video and said the tumour made her quit her Al niche as she said she was waiting for the result of the test.

In the recording by Peller, he noted that the operation would need over N30million and that he had opened a GoFundMe for her.

