Oloba Salo best friend, Tunde Perry, who recently visited Mecca has shared his experience at the holy land

The social media personnel shared a new video where he announced what was done to him at the airport by the govt

According to him, the Saudi Govt is very strict and would leave no stone unturned to ensure a 'holy' pilgrimage

Nigerian social media users are still in awe of Akinpelu Babatunde Adigun, aka Tunde Perry's account as he shared his experience during his stay in Mecca.

Recall that Tunde Perry buzzed social media when he shared a video of himself in Mecca. Many has joked around about and said "Egbon Adugbo sef go Mecca."

In a new post sighted on Twitter, Tunde Perry narrated what was done to him at the Saudi Arabian airport.

According to him, they were given some pills upon entry to keep them from getting aroused during their stay. He also recalled a time he was at the mosque and sat in a particular position but got corrected and asked to sit properly.

Perry's remark has sparked mixed reactions on social media, and netizens shared their hot takes.

How fans reacted to Tunde Perry's revelation

@xplore_Tade said:

"He talks too much."

@OlaTwex_ said:

"You don’t know why you went there yet you still playing if you don’t know what jalamia dose."

@OlaTwex_ said:

"Arabians are different from African Muslims they gave them little information that why they are so incomplete here your religion is a religion of discipline Untill you know this then it would work better for you as for me Jesus is kids nicer no stress."

@IdrisAOni1 said:

"This is a lie and I don't know why this person and others like him are doing that. If it's all for content, do not fear God at all?!"

@kingofb47541165 said:

"One big man don fo sponsor this agbero go mecca. One guy in ajegunle here dey do that RUBBISH. Him name na omo Barca. Na inky agberos him dey help."

@realhighthee said:

"People have been going to Mecca since a very long time. We never hear this kind thing before until these set of clowns."

@EniolaEleniyan said:

"If no be fooling, how you go sponsor yourself go Mecca and na another thing Una go de do there."

@loaylson77883 said:

"Hahahaha this one just funny me cuz I still never understand all this religion of a thing till now."

@Horlar_SefPaid said:

Imagine Saudi Arabia Using people to do business and making a massive profit cash out, But my mumu people see it as heaven on earth. We’re just too foolish to so many things in African mostly Nigeria.

Tunde Perry goes wild after meeting Olamide

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Tunde Perry's reaction was captured in a video after he met singer Olamide at an event, and he couldn't keep calm.

The singer had staged a show, while he was leaving the venue, Perry met him and was singing his praises.

Olamide sprayed dollars in the air, and he reciprocated Perry's greeting in the clip that warmed the hearts of fans.

