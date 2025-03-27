A video of a TikTok user crying out after losing his account following reports by Peller's followers is trending online

The young man disclosed what he said in an initial video of him calling on Nigerians to take action against celebrities and influencers over the trending rant challenge

The man's lamentation in a video has also stirred reactions as netizens shared diverse opinions

A young man identified as Itsbobby has cried out in a video after losing his TikTok account, as he blamed fans and followers of streamer Habeeb Hamzat, aka Peller, for his ordeal.

In his video that is trending online, Itsbobby shared a screenshot of the message he got from TikTok, alleging that Peller's followers reported his account.

Man denies asking people to unfollow Peller. Credit: itsboby/peller078

Source: Instagram

According to the man, he was being accused of asking people to unfollow Peller for condemning the ongoing 30 days rant challenge.

In his defence, Itsbobby stated that he didn't mention Peller's name when he called for people to unfollow celebrities and influencers who have said nothing about the trending rant challenge.

Despite losing his four-year-plus TikTok account, the man vowed to register a new one.

Captioning the video, Itsbobby said:

"It’s funny how I have to breathe same air with people like this !! Reporting my 4plus years of hardwork ?? This is just the beginning, I’ve not even started !! I acted calm cause my management asked me to , I ignored all the threats and gullible messages I’ve been getting from his followers but now I won’t ignore anymore !! Whoever gets tired can unfollow."

The video of Itsbobby crying out after losing TikTok account is below:

In related news, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Peller and his lover, Jarvis, broke their silence amid calls to cancel him.

Man claims Peller's followers reported him on TikTok. Credit: peller078

Source: Instagram

Reactions as man loses TikTok account

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions below:

nuel_ako said:

"Ah it went too far."

rare_cindee said:

"Na who don chop really get energy to the report account wei suppose speak for the masses."

happiokos_comedy wrote:

"TikTok self I nor just understand them, people go just report acct una don block am without doing proper investigation, very bad of them."

princyryl said:

"In a sane country, Peller should not have followers."

ada_bekee06 reacted:

"Peller fans no get sense I swear."

samson.szn commented:

"Attacking you for saying the truth? I just dey sigh since morning for this country matter."

official_noblecutz reacted:

"Peller should address this oh cus he has the power to influence his followers except he is accepting the fight then so be it maybe when his own account gets down too , he will understand better . Y’all should do better with your platforms like Bobby period."

Why VDM's lawyer dragged Peller

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Verydarkman's lawyer, Deji Adeyanju, in a viral tweet, knocked Peller for condemning Nigerians ranting on TikTok.

Adeyanju, who repeatedly called Peller a boy, stated that the TikTok star shouldn't tell Nigerians how to air their frustration.

"Is TikTok your father's house?" Adeyanju asked Peller.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng