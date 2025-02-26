Fishpie seller Alax Evalsam has debuted a new look as he marked his birthday in a different dimension

Alax Evalsam, who showed off his new shop also shared how he surprised by a trumpeter on his birthday

However, Alax Evalsam's new look has stirred reactions from his fans and followers as many taunted him

Popular fish pie seller Alax Evalsam recently turned a new age and it came with a surprise for him.

Alax Evalsam, who made headlines after issuing warnings to self-acclaimed financial expert Gehgeh whom he accused of living a deceptive lifestyle, posted a video of how a trumpeter arrived at his shop to celebrate his birthday.

The fish pie seller also shared how he received gifts from his fans while anticipating more.

Alax further revealed plans to throw a party for his birthday celebration.

Sharing the video showing the moment a trumpeter arrived at his shop, Alax Evalsam wrote in the caption,

"Nahhhhh wahhh o some people too dooo ooooo, it’s still my day I just got a massive surprise from Mr FCT @thepalmersax and I’m still open to receiving your prayers, gifts, so guys just keep the love coming as I will be celebrating my birthday with you all on Sunday at my shop after country beach resort okun ajah and after party is at timeless beach resort."

Watch the video showing the moment a trumpeter arrived at Alax Evalsam's shop below:

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Alax Evalsam shared his plan to go into music, as he hinted at dropping a song.

Reactions trail Alax Evalsam's video

Some netizens taunted the fish pie sell on his new look, while others continued to pen birthday messages to him. Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read them below:

blossom__cakes18 said:

"I hear a shout of “action” before the start of the trumpet so na plan work ba?"

happie_boys_1 commented:

"You fit blow trumpet finish make him talk say you use am."

sheepothehussla147 reacted:

"You never blow you don Dey do dread Abi?"

bethy1758 wrote:

"Honestly make we talk true Waytin this boy resemble say in make that hair."

gucci_lipzzy reacted:

"If not for your bad character, your birthday for pass like this happy birthday to you."

theophilus_willie_ said:

"Bro go sharply go remove that thing on your head” you just changed your look to bingo."

positive_zheko10 reacted:

"Be wise oga this one I deh hear you deh sweet you sharp hope it’s not gays."

positive_zheko10 commented:

"Baba what this hair for … them go leave you oo."

janeyicey

"I don’t know who Dey encourage him for that kind low budget hair."

VDM gives fish pie seller N1m

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that VDM gave Alax money after he claimed he was used and dumped.

VDM also shared the voice chat he had with Alax Evalsam, who has become a sensation.

The critic stated that it would be good for the fish pie seller to go to a culinary school to learn how to bake and cook.

