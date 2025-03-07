Social media sensation, Fish Pie King, has now become a baker after he abandoned hawking

A video of the former fish pie seller’s first attempt at baking his birthday cake made the rounds on social media

Several netizens reacted to the viral video by rating the fish pie seller’s work and giving him tips on what to do better

Viral social media star, Alax Evalsam aka Fish Pie King is back in the news over his new line of business.

The fish pie seller decided to become a baker and tested his skills on his birthday by baking his cake.

Fish Pie King becomes baker, fans rate his cake. Photos: @fish_pie_king

In a video making the rounds on Instagram, Fish Pie King was seen bringing out his cake and showing fans what it looked like. The social media sensation decorated his three-layered cake with green-coloured icing and gold and brown trimmings.

He said:

“So guys as you can see, after everything, this is the outcome of the cake. This is how it looks like. This is my birthday cake.”

Speaking further in the video, the former fish pie hawker asked for fans to follow him and share their thoughts about the cake. In his words:

“Make una tell me wetin una think and make una no forget to gift me o for my birthday.”

See the video below:

Nigerians react to Fish Pie King’s birthday cake

The video of Fish Pie King’s attempt at baking a cake and the result made the rounds on social media and it raised a series of comments from Nigerians. While some of them encouraged the online sensation with their words, others blasted him for thinking he could easily transition into baking:

Nigerians rate former fish pie hawker Alax Evalsam as he becomes baker. Photos: @fish_pie_king

Marvinkitchen_ng said:

“Practice makes perfect! Keep practicing.”

Authentic__stylishvibes said:

“At first I think say the cake na for Ghana Independence Day 😂.”

Chefkola wrote:

“Someone needs to taste that cake . Go for proper training, guy don't deceive yourself if that is what your eyes dey now . Anyway well done.”

Mrfynest001 said:

“Which kind of color be dis , dis guy ehhh.”

Playthingsng said:

“Why does the cake look like a cultural artifact? Did he bake for the Ancestors?”

Duchess_kellyjossi wrote:

“This cake no go sweet..no be bad belle . Just look at it😂.”

Penkysconfectionery said:

“You people think baking is a joke???? This is the typical my relative can bake!!! Y’all just think baking is where you run to when all is lost!!??? DEY PLAY!! the science,calculations and patience it takes wil make y’all RUN OUT AS YOU RAN IN!!! Dey play.”

Peremoboere____ wrote:

“Which kind ugly cake be this.”

Abubakeryandcakestudio said:

“When u people see people that are not okay in the upstairs u don't used to know??? Baking is a serious career not a dumping ground for those that have skoinskoin.”

Chefstephenn commented:

“My issue with you is that you’re too focused on social media presence instead of honing your craft. You should be investing in culinary classes to refine your skills, improve, and truly stand out, rather than churning out different versions of mediocrity every day.I see a lot of potentials 👍.”

Diamond__darius said:

“The cake nor fine.”

VDM gives Fish Pie King N1 million

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Social media activist and self-acclaimed online police, Martins Vincent Otse, better known as VDM, waded into fish pie seller, Alax Evalsam's ordeal.

Legit.ng had reported that Alax had evoked pity online about his plight and claimed that he was used. Nons Miraj had to react to his claim.

In a video shared by the activist, he gave Evalsam N1 million and shared the receipt for all to see.

