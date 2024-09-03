Juma Jux, the son-in-law to be of actress Iyabo Ojo has shared lovely pictures they took during their engagement

He also accompanied the viral post with a short love note as his lover also replied in an adorable way

Fans took to the comments section to respond to the post as they shared their hot takes about the engagement that broke the internet

Iyabo Ojo's daughter, Priscilla, and her Tanzania lover, Juma Jux, are still basking in the euphoria of their engagement, which broke the internet on Monday.

Legit.ng had reported that the social media influencer and entrepreneur had welcomed her lover to Nigeria in a grand style as she kissed him.

Priscilla Ojo's lover writes a note to her. Photo credit @juma_jux

Source: Instagram

In the post shared by the music star, he said that he wished they had met earlier, as he added that he was lucky now.

He also shared lovely pictures taken from their engagement ceremony.

Priscilla replies lover

Reacting to what her lover said to her, Priscilla also gushed over the message and assured him that their love was forever.

She ended her response with a love emoji.

Recall that the couple to be had melted hearts with their traditional outfits as if they were already getting married.

See the post here:

What fans said about Juma Jux's post

Netizens have reacted to the love note shared by Priscilla's lover. Here are some of the comments below:

@onitacouture_:

"Singles maintain your steeze oh. Congratulations to them."

@apex_queen48:

"I just confirmed say na relationship instagram I download.'

@theeghenekels:

"What matters is that you found her. Make now and forever count

@janet_obayuwana:

"Iyabo ojo, you raised a queen genuinely So happy for her."

@mayim_molang:

"This year last to marry will do the dishes."

@zoftig_sucre:

"Met earlier bawo, how old is she? U wan meet am for her mama belle ni."

@endowed__closette:

"I’m the only one shining teeth since yesterday."

@beesluv:

"Iyabo ojo u raised a queen genuinely u are truly a queen mother."

@kessyvincent:

"Since 2024 started, singles never breathe! Cbai poor singus."

Reactions trails Priscilla and Tanzanian lover's engagement

Legit.ng had reported that fans had shared their observation about the viral engagement of Priscilla and her Tanzania lover.

The two love birds had worn traditional outfits, and some celebrities confirmed that they were both engaged.

However, supporters of the two lovers said that they were not sure it was a real relationship after pictures surfaced online.

Source: Legit.ng