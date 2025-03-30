Priscilla Ojo’s husband Juma Jux has sparked controversy with a statement on the country’s popular snack Gala

Legit.ng reports that the couple recently arrived in Nigeria following their star-studded Islamic wedding ceremony in Tanzania as they worked towards their final marital rites

A video wedding viral recently showing the newlyweds in a vehicle, with Juma trying out Gala for the first time and made known how it tasted to him

Juma Jux, the Tanzanian husband of Priscilla Ojo, the daughter of Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo, has sparked a debate with his reaction to the popular Nigerian snack Gala.

The musician, who is currently in the country for the last lap of their wedding, tried the street junk for the first time and did not enjoy it.

Priscilla Ojo's husband Juma Jux reviews Nigerian street snack Gala.

In a viral video, Juma was seen in the car with Priscilla and others as she offered him her Gala to eat.

After sampling a bite, Juma immediately mentioned that he dislikes the Gala noting that it does not taste well.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Iyabo Ojo's daughter, Priscilla Ojo was overjoyed as she welcomed her husband, Juma Jux, to Nigeria.

The social media influencer, who had arrived in the country earlier for her mother's movie premiere held over the weekend, couldn't hide her excitement as she greeted her husband at the airport.

Videos circulating online captured the moment Priscilla prepared to pick up Juma and the heartfelt hug they shared when they reunited at the arrival section of in the airport.

Priscilla Ojo and her husband Juma Jux trend over Gala snack.

Juma Jux was clearly thrilled to be back with his wife after spending a few days apart.

Legit.ng also reported that Iyabo Ojo revealed details about the last phase of her daughter's wedding as she disclosed that they were going to shut down Lagos state.

According to her, the carnival-like wedding would take place in April. Speaking about the colour code, Ojo noted that olive green and a touch of gold were the colours of the ceremony.

Iyabo Ojo also admonished her fans to shut down any other activities for the day and attend the wedding ceremony.

The recent videos of Priscy and her man in Nigeria have heightened the anticipation towards their wedding set to happen in a couple of days from now.

Priscilla Ojo triggers reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

labyannie said:

"Make una add Fanta."

asadoc4life said:

"Gala don worwor naaah! If to say na 20yrs ago, you go pack 1 carton go back to your country...by the way, how do people still eat & enjoy Gala these days???? Gala bụzi nụ akpụ inside stone these days."

chioma_magellan said:

"Chai e pain me say u no taste this gala for Goodluck or buhari regime,I no just understand this tinubu gala."

veesgramm wrote:

"Where's the lie? Idk what they are making now? Constantly increasing the price but the quality is a no go area."

celiaokechukwu said:

"It actually doesn’t. They should have given him beefie or even superbite. I can’t even stomach the taste of gala again."

iamqueencarter1 wrote:

"You didn’t taste it when it was GALA, this one you taste is Aragbala."

Enioluwa celebrates Priscilla Ojo's birthday

Legit.ng earlier reported that Enioluwa Adeoluwa contacted Priscilla Ojo at midnight to wish her a happy birthday, but he was amused when his call had to take a backseat.

Priscilla's remark, "Eni, let me call you back," prompted Enioluwa to ponder on her marriage to Juma Jux, which changed their dynamic as she now prioritises her husband.

Despite the transition, Enioluwa highlighted the lasting strength of their friendship in an emotional Instagram message, wishing her happiness and prosperity.

