The 2025 Grammy Awards had notable celebrities in attendance and Nigeria's Yemi Alade pulled off an impressive look at the event

She represented the Edo people as she graced the red carpet, and gave her fans some style inspirations

The Mama Africa hitmaker did not win her award category and she shared how she felt attending the prestigious occasion

Nigerian singer Yemi Alade rocked an Edo cultural outfit as she graced the 2025 Grammy Awards held on February 2, 2025, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, USA.

She looked glamorous in her red outfit and okoku (Edo hairstyle), complementing her attire with jewellery and beautiful makeup.

Yemi Alade slays in an Edo outfit at the 2025 Grammy Awards. Image credit: @yemialade

It is the first time the 35-year-old will be nominated for a Grammy Award and she expressed gratitude to her management for being supportive.

2025 Grammy: Yemi Alade rocks Edo outfit

The Mama Africa crooner thanked her fans and friends who supported her. She congratulated her colleague Temilade Openiyi, aka Tems, who won the category for Best African Music Performance.

In her Instagram post, Yemi Alade appreciated her glam team for making her look dazzling at the grand event. Her outfit was styled by Fab Style 101 and designed by DJec Fashion.

The music star's post was incomplete without her expressing gratitude to God for seeing her through the 67th Grammy Awards.

Reactions to Yemi Alade's outfit at Grammy

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Yemi Alade's Edo cultural outfit at the 67th Grammy Award event below:

@omawonder commented:

"Yeso! God did."

@angelezem commented:

"I love the fact that you went AFRICAN. You truly are a queen."

@anyikowoko reacted:

"Mama Africa. Love the outfit. Love the picture of you and Asake. Congratulations to you and the entire team, for the road travelled. We keep moving."

@_bleukev commented:

"Thank you so so much for being a trailblazer! Thank you for wearing our culture with pride and shining! god bless you! We're all proud of you."

@thishotsunshine said:

"Congratulations!! You’ve both worked so hard all these years, you deserve all the great things coming your way and even more."

@austinewiththevibes noted:

"You’ve done well and you deserve it."

@thishotsunshine commented:

"You look stunning."

@ebubee_official commented:

"Honestly I waited patiently for Yemi Alades outfit for the Grammys and when I finally saw it, I wept, this woman never backs out. She looked so stunning last night. @fabstyle_101 I always knew you had the magic."

@babyteegram reacted:

"Always carrying the culture everywhere. Mama Africa."

@abedie_keitch_e.g.h commented:

"You deserved Yemi. Anyway, next it's you. Congratulations on your nominations we love you locally and globally. #mamafrica."

Yemi Alade rocks African-themed outfit

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Yemi Alade took her love for African fabric to another level, as it has become her trademark.

She wore an orange and black African-themed outfit which flowed to the ground.

Her fans hailed her look and commended her for taking the continent to a global stage and giving fashion goals.

