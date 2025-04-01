Nigerian actress Funke Akindele has given fans and followers something new to deliberate on with her new post online

The Nollywood star who’s last marriage with musician and producer JJC Skills ended years made a new announcement online

Funke’s viral post came with a clarification that has since left her fans and followers fighting in the comment section

Renowned Nigerian actress Funke Akindele sent shockwaves through her fanbase with a recent social media post, hinting at a major life milestone.

The beloved mother of twins and Jenifa's Diary's filmmaker sparked excitement by briefly sharing that she was getting married.

Fans, fellow celebrities, and followers rushed to congratulate the actress, believing her announcement to be true.

However, in a playful twist, Akindele revealed in the caption that the post was an April Fools' prank, leaving many in fits of laughter.

While the announcement may not have been genuine, it certainly succeeded in creating a buzz across social media, showcasing Funke's light-hearted side and ability to keep fans on their toes.

Funke wrote:

“I am getting married.” and countered it with the caption: “APRIL WHAT?…………………F HAPPY NEW MONTH GUYS!!!!! ‘

See her post below:

Funke Akindele has been married twice, the first time in 2012 to Adeola Kehinde Oloyede, a prominent Oshodi-based businessman.

This union was plagued by allegations of infidelity and abuse before it dissolved. Then again in 2016 to Abudulrahseed Bello, also known as JJC Skillz. They had twin boys during their marriage, which dissolved in 2020.

However, Akindele has now spoken openly about the lessons she gained from her previous marriages.

In September 2023, she offered herself as an example, noting that she married soon after succumbing to societal pressures. Despite her setbacks, she has maintained a positive attitude and used her experiences to teach other women.

Netizens react to Funke Akindele’s post below:

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

emini_aaraoluwa said:

"Na me go dey Share food and drinks."

damilola_unleashed said:

"Aso ebi girls, we’re getting ready."

Yo yo yo -

bettwa reacted:

"I am a BridesMaid ❤️❤️❤️ We will share the date soon."

abb.ydek said:

"Aunty Funke, I’m already at the wedding venue. Where are you? The jollof rice is almost finished!"

thedamilolaoni wrote:

"Abeg o, Aso Ebi Girls dey here."

sunkystore said:

"This one na April for real not April fool."

beautebyzelfa said:

"😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 goin to start buying and planting flowers from today cos na me ne flower girl and in using both fresh nd artificial .. make nobody drag am with me ooo."

flakes_ff wrote:

"❤️❤️❤️❤️ I'M SO EXCITED TO BE A BRiDESMAID EGBON MI 😍😍😍 I Love you so much and I wish you and you and your Odogwu panranran so much happiness + a beautiful life together."

_thatsophiagirl wrote:

"I pray you find love again regardless. Someone true, someone awesome. I pray same for me too."

ibiwarietuk mentioned:

"💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼 I will say a massive congratulations sis 😂😂😂. And ….. April is our month of transition to a greater next level."

Funke Akindele reacts to man who criticised her

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that the Nollywood actress shared a video where she was praying seriously in the Yoruba language.

She was on a movie location with her cast and crew when she decided to pray about her project. She also went against all the forces that would not allow the project to be a success.

Her video drew the attention of a fan, who scolded her for showing off with prayer by recording and broadcasting it.

