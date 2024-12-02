Singer Yemi Alade has opened up on the challenge she encountered after she was billed to feature on Beyonce's album

The Mama Africa hitmaker said that she had already familiarised herself with Beyonce's team at the studio before the unexpected happened

She made this revelation during an interview with CNN Africa and she shared what she did before she could feature on the album

Nigerian singer Yemi Alade has shared how she lost her voice after she was invited to feature on American hip hop star Beyonce Knowles Carter's album.

The artiste said she had flown to Los Angeles, United States, and she went to the studio to get acquainted with the team a day before her recording session. After she left for her room, slept and woke up the next day, she found out that she could not speak.

Yemi Alade speaks on the challenges she faced as she collaborated with Beyonce on her album. Image credit: @yemialade, @beyonce

In an interview with Larry Madowo on CNN African Voices, Yemi said all she heard in her head was effort but she could not voice it out. She had to communicate with paper and pen.

Yemi Alade reveals her Beyonce's album story

The Mama Africa hitmaker almost gave up but she felt she should use warm water, Vitamin C, ginger and teas to check if her voice would come out. Thankfully, she was able to speak up a bit and she recorded two songs with Beyonce on her album.

However, the fashionista suspected that her village people in Nigeria were after her but she was grateful to God that they did not succeed.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Yemi Alade's revelation on her voice

Legit.ng has compiled reactions to Yemi Alade's story on how she lost her voice before featuring on Beyonce's album below:

@fervid.magazine:

"She has come far. I tell you.

@officialanayahairbeauty:

"So cool."

@254_ali_rambo:

"We know the rituals o."

@jeysusemiam:

"The village people haiyaj you. It's called jujutech, zuck still learning."

@rtm_properties.ng:

"THANK GOD FOR MERCY....YOUR VILLAGE PEOPLE GO HARD BUT YOUR GOD GO HARDER SIS....@yemialade."

