The United Kingdom (UK) has shared a photo guideline graphic on social media to help visa applicants get their photos right the first time

The guidelines cover four key requirements, including clarity, colour, no editing, and proper lighting

The post was aimed at helping applicants avoid delays in their visa or ETA applications

The UK Visas & Immigration office has published fresh photo guidelines for people applying for a UK visa or Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA), urging applicants to follow the steps carefully to avoid unnecessary delays.

The guidelines were shared on 7 July 2026 via the official @UKVIgovuk account on X, alongside an infographic that applicants were encouraged to screenshot and keep for reference. The post was directed at anyone planning to apply for a UK visa or ETA in the near future.

The UK government issues fresh photo guidelines for visa applicants. Photo credit: Dima Berlin/Getty Images

Source: UGC

UK visa photo requirements explained

According to the infographic shared by the UK government, applicants must ensure their photo meets four key standards.

First, the photo must be clear and in focus, with the applicant's face fully visible and no other people or objects appearing in the frame. Second, it must be taken in colour against a plain, light-coloured background that provides clear contrast with the subject.

Third, the photo must be unaltered. This means no scanned images, no editing, and no filters of any kind. Fourth, it must be taken in a well-lit room, ensuring there are no shadows falling on the face or appearing behind the applicant.

The UK government advised applicants to visit the official website for the full official guidance before submitting their applications.

See the original post from UK Visas & Immigration on X below:

Reactions to the UK visa photo post

The guidelines drew attention from social media users who appreciated the straightforward approach.

@oxyjynhq said:

"This made it easy for everyone to get information. No middleman."

Man shares cost of relocating to Canada

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man who moved to Canada as an international student has shared a detailed breakdown of the total amount he spent.

The young man shared the cost of his tuition at the university in Canada and the proof of funds he used for the visa application.

Source: Legit.ng