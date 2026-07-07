A Nigerian real estate agent shared how she locked over N5 million on PiggyVest in February last year, later adding another amount to her savings

She revealed that one of the platform's feature made it easy to forget the funds existed, calling it 'elite'

Her post attracted over 332,000 views and sparked a conversation about disciplined saving on PiggyVest

A Nigerian realtor has gone viral after sharing how she quietly accumulated over N10.5 million in savings using PiggyVest, a popular Nigerian financial technology platform.

Adesewa, who goes by the handle @t_Duches on X, posted on 21 April 2026 about her experience using PiggyVest's lock feature, which prevents users from accessing saved funds until a set date.

A realtor shares her experience with using the piggyvest feature after locking over N10 million. Photo credit: @t_Dutches/X

Source: Twitter

Nigerian realtor shares experience with PiggyVest

She wrote that in February of this year, she moved N5.5 million that had been sitting idle in her bank account into the PiggyVest platform. A few weeks after that, she added another N5 million to the pot.

What stood out in her post was how effortlessly the savings became invisible to her. She said:

"Not gonna lie, PiggyVest is addictive when you’re disciplined.

Feb last year, I casually locked 5.5M that was just sitting in my account for 2 years.

Few weeks later, I topped it up with another 5M.

Now I don’t even remember I have money there sometimes…

that ‘lock it and forget it’ feature? elite

The act of saving can never be underrated."

Reactions to lady's PiggyVest feature experience

The post stirred considerable engagement, with many users sharing their own PiggyVest experiences.

@OloriOfOloris said:

"And you get a huge upfront interest. I got 800k plus on 5M."

@JoyisBackAgain said:

"Piggyvest is so good."

@_kingjonah said:

"Una really guide for this app… Una dey lock and forget 10m, wow."

See the lady's X post below:

Lady locks N1.5 million in PiggyVest

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a young Nigerian lady generated reactions online after she locked a large amount of money in her PiggyVest account.

The video she posted online shows the moment she transferred the money into the app and made the deposit.

Source: Legit.ng