In the spirit of the festive season, singer Yemi Alade decided to put smiles on the faces of some families in Mende, Lagos

She said that it has always been her desire to help those in need and this year's Christmas was a perfect timing for her

The music star posted some photos of the food items she shared to the beneficiaries, spurring her fans to react

Singer Yemi Alade showed love to over 400 families in Mende, Lagos, as she shared food packs and other items to them.

Yemi Alade distributes food items to over 400 families during Christmas celebrations. Image credit: @yemialade

The Mama Africa crooner thanked God for the success of her outreach and gave credit to the people in her circle. According to her, her brother Seyi Alade, her friends, and associates didn't sleep until her plan came to fruition.

She also appreciated volunteers and brands who supported in the philanthropic gesture. The 35-year-old fashionista further thanked her biggest sponsor Effyzzie Music Group, headed by Taiye Aliyu.

Her gratitude extended to James and Helen Pathway Foundation, team members of the music company, and the Nigerian Police who helped to maintain order, ensuring that no one was harmed and injured.

See Yemi Alade's Christmas distribution in the link.

Reactions as Yemi Alade supports 400 families

Check out some of the reactions as Yemi Alade distributes food items to 400 families during Christmas below:

@realstardo:

"Your positivity shines brighter than the stars. Keep inspiring us with your amazing work and infectious energy!

@glcb2021:

"This is commendable. Well done delectable Yemi Alade. Bless up."

@youngbabi4u:

"Giving back to the society is always a plus. We appreciate you our dear Grammy babe."

@sheiskaidora:

"You don't just have a beautiful face, your heart is beautiful too."

@911hero_:

"Not just a queen, But one that takes the mantle and never stops leading from the front!"

Yemi Alade speaks about Beyonce's invite

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Yemi opened up on the challenge she encountered after she was billed to feature on Beyonce's album.

The Mama Africa hitmaker said she had already familiarised herself with Beyonce's team at the studio before the unexpected happened.

She made this revelation during an interview with CNN Africa and shared what she did before she could feature on the album.

