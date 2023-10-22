Ben Murray-Bruce has reacted to the ongoing depreciation of the naira in the foreign exchange market

He has also proposed solutions to the naira's depreciation and strongly believes they can be helpful

Netizens have responded to his suggestions, which primarily focus on patronising local companies

Ben Murray-Bruce, a Nigerian businessman and politician has started a campaign on social media to halt the current depreciation of the naira at the foreign exchange market.

In a message shared on X(formerly twitter) Murray-Bruce urged Nigerians to reduced their taste for foreign products as a means of shoring up the Naira's value.

Murray-Bruce also expressed his concerns about the current exchange rate of the Naira against the US dollar which is currently at N1,170 at black market and N803 in official market.

He attributed this decline to the Central Bank of Nigeria's decision to discontinue supporting the Naira with $1.5 billion each month

According to him, the Naira is now finding its "proper and natural value."

His post reads:

"If you want the Naira to rise, don't come on social media to vent. Instead, it would be best if you now defended the Naira by coming on social media with Glo data.

"Coming to Silverbird Cinemas to watch Nollywood movies. Shifting from Manchester United and Real Madrid to Enyimba FC and Kano Pillars. Eating Dangote spaghetti and washing it down with Chivita juice, and flying home for Christmas and New Year with Air Peace. Only when we #BuyNaijaToGrowTheNaira will the Naira appreciate, not when we come on social media to vent."

Murray-Bruce campaign comes just 3 months after he ordered a $300,000 Alef flying car from the US.

He added:

"Share your local business under this tweet using the #BuyNaijaToGrowTheNaira hashtag. I will patronise a few businesses and would make it a consistent habit."

Nigerians reacts

Murray-Bruce post was met with strong criticism from Nigerians asking him direct his advice towards politicians who frequently purchase foreign-made vehicles and luxury items.

A user on X tweeted:

"The cars your former colleagues want to buy are NOT MADE in Nigeria; they'll need $ to access it. Have you spoken to them yet? You will never have the guts to attack the people who deserve it; you will pick on the populace who spend the barest $. With all you've mentioned above, will I spend up to $50?"

Another X user added:

"Why didn't you encourage the National Assembly members who are interested in purchasing SUVs for over 100 million to consider Innoson Motors? Instead of directing this advice to Nigerians on social media, why not engage with your colleagues in the National Assembly?"

Farmers offer hope to Nigerians

Meanwhile, Nigerian farmers have reacted to the decision by the Central Bank of Nigeria to lift the forex ban on rice importation

They believe that the decision will help break the monopoly of local millers and reduce the cost of rice despite the poor performance of naira against foreign currencies.

