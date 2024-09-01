Beauty queen, Chidimma Adetshina, was announced as the winner of the Miss Universe Nigeria beauty pageant on Saturday night, August 31

It was a colourful event which was organised by the Silverbird Group and had several notable people in attendance

Some netizens applauded her win and noted that she was massively voted for because South Africans taunted her during Miss Universe South Africa

Beauty pageant contestant, Chidimma Adetshina, was crowned the winner of the Miss Universe Nigeria beauty pageant, to the excitement of her audience.

The event, organised by Silverbird Group at the Eko Hotel and Suites in Lagos on Saturday, August 31, was a display of beauty, fashion, and poise.

After Chidimma was announced as the winner of the competition by the president of Silverbird Group, Guy Murray-Bruce, she was greeted with applause.

She shed some tears as she wore her crown like the queen that she was. She looked ravishing in her classy outfit which she blended with stylish black hair, mild makeup, and accessories.

Several netizens stated that Chidimma, who represented Miss Taraba, deserved the win because she was massively voted for after she was taunted by South Africans over an identity issue.

It also made her pull out from Miss Universe South Africa.

Netizens react to Chidimma Adetshina's win

Legit.ng has compiled the reactions to Chidimma Adetshina winning Miss Universe Nigeria below:

@thedoggedscientist:

"This right here is not RIGGED, it is the underestimated power of social media. When SA took to the Internet to ridicule her, her name went far and wide, hence people voted for her. Her compatriots had no stories, that also added to her victory."

@youngsteph16:

"The rejected stone is now the chief cornerstone, trust me guys we Nigerians are proud of her."

@fantasyboi_:

"All her enemies are watching behind the door in shame. I pray may God keep Shaming them in Jesus' name."

@oseoliver:

"Congratulations. I voted for you. No place for xenophobia in Africa."

@nomfee:

"Against all odds. Through God all things are possible."

Chidimma Adetshina speaks about Miss SA's drama

Legit.ng earlier reported that Chidimma had opened up on how she felt during the drama surrounding the beauty competition.

She noted that she felt everything should just end because she could not take it anymore and she cried herself to sleep.

In an interview with OAP Tacha, she stated that her family is her biggest support system and revealed her next line of action.

