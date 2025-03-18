Nigerian socialites Chiefpriest and Obi Cubana trended online after an Italian fashion police addressed their fashion outfits

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Italian fashion brand has dragged a couple of celebrities in the country from Regina Daniels, and Kcee to Iyabo Ojo over their fake wears

However, the two Indigenous businessmen were published online for wearing genuine designers with their various prices listed

Amid the growing trend of exposing Nigerian celebrities wearing counterfeit international designer brands, socialite Cubana Chiefpriest (Pascal Okechukwu) and his former boss, Obi Cubana (Obinna Tochuukwu Iyiegbu), recently passed an authenticity test.

Legit.ng reported that an Instagram account, @T20luxury, known for exposing counterfeit luxury goods, has Regina Daniels, highlife singer Kcee and recently Iyabo Ojo.

Regina Daniels was exposed for carrying a fake Chanel bag only days after she was called out for unboxing a fake Rolex wristwatch.

Recall that Regina Daniels made headlines after fashion police explained how the Rolex wristwatch, which the actress claimed to have cost her $30,000, was fake.

Following that Kcee was exposed for wearing a bogus version of a designer denim jacket. The Italian brand emphasised that influential figures in the creative industry, like the Limpopo master, have a responsibility to set a standard by wearing authentic pieces.

The next figure who was slammed in the process was actress Iyabo Ojo after the foreign store claimed that her Louis Vuitton monogram camera box bag was fake.

Cubana Chiefpries and Oil Cubana cheered for their genuine outfits

The Italian brand shared pictures of the socialites donning some of their designers and vetted that they were all original.

@T20luxury applauded the Cubana Chiefpriest and Obi Cubana for not wearing Fakes and tagged them as “No fake zones”.

According to the first picture of Chiefpriest, he wore a Hermes herbag zip cabine bag worth $6000 (N9.6m), an AP Royal wristwatch worth $150k (N240m) and a Loro Piana shoes summer walk worth $1,100 (N1.8m).

For Obi Cubana, he wore Genuine bottega loafers on a white native senator and his designer shoes were confirmed to be original, although they didn’t list its price.

See the pictures below:

See the post on Obi Cubana

Cubana Chiefpriest and Obi Cubana trend online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

naana__agyeman wrote:

"Hellen is setting herring light."

iamgregtiger said:

"@t20luxury your account no Dey verified but anything you talk the verified."

jenneiwlimr wrote:

'Cp no small."

asogwakingsleyejiofor wrote:

"Pascal come and carry your baby loading from Kenya woman."

jannydickson said:

"This post is going to make that woman make another video."

stanley_6_to_6 wrote:

"How you take see that watch because e no show well, hope you no they do sentiment last last."

obodo_happyside said:

"If you’re a billionaire, pls try and afford original even if na few things e get why."

aktok886 wrote:

"CP Chiefpriest is of the few Igbo young billionaires wearing original designers wears, watches 💯 no counterfeits, replicas, copy, CP na chairman and Obi Cubana because these 2 men should in high retail stores like harrods store, Selfridges store."

goodgirl_paul wrote:

"Make Helen no see this post oo."

kof001 said:

"T20 you dey set CP up ooo make him alleged baby mama no see this post ooo."

Cubana Chiefpriest makes promise to wife

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the socialite made a lifelong commitment to his beloved wife on her birthday amid his saga with his alleged baby mama Hellen Ati.

The businessman gushed over her and assured her not to worry because he would always be there for her.

He shared lovely pictures of his wife and how far they had come as a couple.

