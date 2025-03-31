Cubana Chiefpriest couldn’t be legally compelled to take responsibility for a child even if a DNA test confirmed paternity, according to Nina Ivy

The discussion stemmed from a fan’s question on Instagram about the businessman’s alleged Kenyan baby mama saga

Nina’s response illuminated the legal gap between biological fatherhood and enforceable obligations in Nigeria

On Monday, March 31, 2025, former Big Brother Naija housemate Nina Ivy stirred Nigerian social media with her bold take on a paternity scandal tied to nightlife mogul Cubana Chiefpriest.

The reality TV star had responded to a fan’s query on Instagram about claims that the businessman fathered a child with a Kenyan woman.

Nina Ivy gives advice to Cubana Chief Priest's alleged baby mama. Photo Credit: @Nina_ivy/@cubana_chiefpriest

Source: Instagram

Nina’s comment, captured in a screenshot shared via her Instagram post, added a new dimension to the alleged baby mama and the controversy surrounding it.

Nina’s clear-cut view on paternity laws

The exchange had unfolded when a follower asked Nina whether a positive DNA result would have forced Cubana Chiefpriest to care for the alleged child.

She had replied that even if the test proved he was the father, Nigerian law didn’t automatically bind him to parental duties.

This position pointed to a significant distinction in the country’s legal framework, where biological ties didn’t necessarily translate to financial or custodial responsibilities without court intervention.

Nina’s no-nonsense delivery resonated with some Nigerians, while others debated its implications, making it a hot topic online.

Cubana Chiefpriest, a well-known name in Nigeria’s entertainment and hospitality world, hadn’t publicly addressed the allegations at the time.

The claims said to have come from a Kenyan woman had fuelled speculation for weeks, with no official word from the businessman himself. Nina’s contribution shifted the narrative, spotlighting how paternity disputes in Nigeria were often straddled by legal technicalities and societal expectations.

See the post here:

Reactions to Nina's take on paternity laws

@chichi_richards said:

"“Men are naturally inclined towards polygamy” see how you people have normalized rubbish kmt."

@watermelonshuga._ said:

"Once again, if man tell you he doesn't want a baby with you, listen up o. You can't trap a man that doesn't wanna be trapped even if he lives next door to you"

@mannequin_lordess replied:

"In this life, if you know how to take full responsibility for your actions, you will learn to make and take better life decisions."

@oshi0le said:

"If na your sister them give belle, u for force the man sha"

@_cherii_coco commented:

"In a working country Cubana go pay child support but for Naija here nothing go xup oooo😂😂"

@braye_fah replied:

"2025 and Nina still doesn’t have sense😢"

@nonny499 said:

"Everybody na adviser as long as say no be their situation 😏"

@_theonlylolo commented:

"@nina_ivy_ coming from you is so rich ... Does she even know who Chief Priest was ???? They had a consensual relationship, if a child is birthed then he should be honorable enough to take responsibility"

@symply_beautiana replied:

"Really? So did the child ask the father not to use protection. So the are some children who do not have right to their father because the father couldn't protect himself. Sad"

@damisparkless opined:

"Looool years after, Nina is still daft."

@cutecapricorn_ said:

"Shey you people thought Nina was a smart person??"

@therealvivienne_

"They will not still pick you . That’s why u have 2 baby daddies . OLODO!!!"

BBNaija star Nina Ivy weighs in on Cubana Chief Priest's alleged baby mama drama. Photo Credit: @Nina_ivy

Source: Instagram

Nina's desire to name her son Miracle

Recall Legit.ng reported when BBNaija star Nina Ivy shared her traumatising childbirth experience after four years.

The post details how she took to her Instagram story to share how she suffered a series of complications while giving birth.

Nina also admitted that she wanted to name her son Miracle after all she went through, but she opted for something else.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng